Lara Trump makes major career move following inauguration: 'I'm thrilled'

Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump is stepping into a new role following his January inauguration at Fox News, where she will join the team with her very own show.

Eric Trump's wife will spearhead My View with Lara Trump, which will air every Saturday at 9 pm on the conservative news network.

Lara's new career move was announced on Wednesday by Fox CEO Suzanne Scott, who praised her as a "gifted communicator" who " knows how to connect to the viewers."

"[A] successful entrepreneur and working mother, Lara’s innate understanding of the American public and today’s political landscape will be a compelling addition to our weekend lineup,” she added.

The 42-year-old shared her excitement at the new role and explained the show's ultimate goal.

"I'm thrilled to bring my voice back to Fox News, talk directly with the American people, and highlight what makes this country so great," she said.

© Getty Images Lara will join the Fox News team

"As I cover the success of The Golden Age of America, I look forward to where this time will lead our country and where this opportunity will lead me in the future."

Lara previously worked at the outlet as a paid contributor until December 2022, when she was forced to resign due to her father-in-law's presidential campaign.

She has a wide range of media experience, and served as a TV producer for Inside Edition around the time she met her future husband in 2008.

© Getty Images Lara has worked in media before and joined Donald's presidential campaign team

Since 2020, she has hosted her own web series, The Right View, and is ready to join the Fox News team again. My View with Lara Trump will premiere on February 22.

Lara has been actively involved in politics since President Trump's first campaign in 2016, acting as an adviser and consultant for the team. She also served as the co-chair of the Republican National Convention in 2024, until her resignation in December.

"Serving as the GOP co-chair throughout the course of the most consequential election in American history has truly been the honor of my life," she shared on X following her decision.

© Getty Images She shares two kids with her husband Eric Trump

"The job I came to do is now complete and I intend to formally step down from the RNC at our next meeting…I'm so grateful you trusted me in this position."

Many believed that she was vying for a Senate position to replace Marco Rubio after he was nominated to serve as Secretary of State. She told the Associated Press that stepping into the coveted role "is something I would seriously consider."

However, she ultimately decided not to choose this path, removing herself from the running with a lengthy post on X in December.

© Getty Images Lara removed herself from consideration for the Senate role

"After an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many, I have decided to remove my name from consideration for the United States Senate," she wrote. "I remain incredibly passionate about public service and look forward to serving our country again sometime in the future."

The President couldn't have been happier with his daughter-in-law's performance in 2024, gushing about her in a press conference. “Lara is unbelievable,” he said. “She was incredible. The job she did at the RNC as chairman…she is so highly respected."

Lara and Eric began dating in 2008 and tied the knot in 2014. They share two children: Luke, seven, and Carolina, five.