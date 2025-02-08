Lara Trump is a scene-stealer in glitzy dress for date night with husband Eric following major news

When it comes to bringing glitz and glamor to an event, Lara Trump is somewhat of a poster girl. The 42-year-old looked sensational as she posed alongside her husband, Eric Trump, draped in a sparkly number for a romantic date night.

The sleeveless black garment featured a high-neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette. The maxi dress was embellished with intricate silver sequins that glistened in the sweet photo.

Lara's luscious blonde locks were left down in a sleek straight style while her makeup oozed soft glamor with a shimmery eye, a bronzed cheek, and a glossy lip.

Meanwhile, Eric looked equally suave in a navy tailored suit layered over a crisp white shirt and teamed with a baby blue tie adorned with a white pattern.

© Instagram The couple posed for a sweet snap

The couple posed for the snap in an opulent room decked out with ivory vintage-inspired sofas, wooden beams, and ornate warm lamp shades.

The American politician simply captioned the post with two heart emojis.

Lara's photograph comes after she announced that she will be joining Fox News with her very own show. President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law will be at the helm of My View with Lara Trump, which will air every Saturday at 9 pm on the news network.

© Getty Images Lara will join the Fox News team

The exciting news was revealed by the CEO of FOX News Media Suzanne Scott, who praised Lara as a "gifted communicator" who "knows how to connect to the viewers."



Discussing her major career move, Lara said: "I'm thrilled to bring my voice back to Fox News, talk directly with the American people, and highlight what makes this country so great.

"As I cover the success of The Golden Age of America, I look forward to where this time will lead our country and where this opportunity will lead me in the future."

© Getty Images Lara Trump wore Rabanne

The announcement came a few weeks after Eric's wife graced her father-in-law's inauguration ceremony at the United States Capitol.

The mother-of-two donned a stylish navy ensemble from Rabanne for the occasion. The long, double-breasted coat boasted a skimming silhouette and was crafted from textured chevron. The high-neck garment featured frayed detailing at the cuffs and hem, while being adorned with silver buttons.

For the evening celebrations, Lara slipped into a glamorous number for the Liberty Inaugural Ball. The former television producer oozed chic in a strapless red gown courtesy of designer Oscar Garcia-Lopez. The bold number boasted a corset bodice and a column skirt that was detailed with a ruffle train.