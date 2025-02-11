President Donald Trump's special bond with grandson Theodore revealed in new photos

Despite his supremacy in the United States, to Theodore James Kushner, President Donald Trump is simply his grandfather. It seems the pair shared a close relationship after they attended the 2025 Super Bowl together.

President Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, took to Instagram to share a slew of new snaps from the night that saw the Philadelphia Eagles win against the Kansas City Chiefs. The first image depicted the duo on the playing field of the Superdome in New Orleans.

President Donald Trump arrives at the Super Bowl with grandson Theo Theo is the son of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

The president layered a navy tailored suit over a crisp white shirt and a bold red tie. Meanwhile, the 8-year-old opted for a forest-green quarter-zip jumper teamed with camel-tone pants and white sneakers.

Another photo showed the pair in deep conversation as they walked ahead alongside each other through the stadium while the doting mother took a quick snap from behind.

© Instagram Ivanka shared a sweet photo of the pair

Ivanka continued to document the event on her Instagram Story as she shared an unseen image of her father and son posing for a picture in the car. The pair beamed for the camera, clearly in excitement for the game.

© Instagram President Donald Trump and his grandson at the Super Bowl

It was clearly a busy day for the 8-year-old as the next image depicted Theodore asleep in the car on the way home. Over the image, Ivanked penned: "Passed out in the Beast. Theo left it all on the field!."

© Instagram Theo fell asleep in the car

The family watched the match from the VIP suite at the Caesar’s Superdome. The 43-year-old oozed elegance in an all-white ensemble that featured a long-line waistcoat and matching pants. The look was cinched at the waist by a stylish brown leather belt that boasted an oversized square buckle.

In a pregame interview on Fox News, the president was asked who he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He said: "I hate to do it.

© Instagram The family watched from the VIP suite

"I just say that I watched this great quarterback who has, by the way, a phenomenal wife, okay. She's a Trump fan, she’s a MAGA fan. So I happen to love her okay.

"I guess you have to say that when a quarterback wins as much as he's won, I have to go with Kansas City – I have to go with Kansas City. At the same time, Philadelphia is just fantastic."

© Instagram The duo walked ahead through the stadium

Trump was the first sitting president in the history of the United States to attend a Super Bowl.

Ivaka and her husband, Jared Kushner, share three children, Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick, and Theodore James.

The couple's youngest child was born on March 27, 2016. Ivanka announced the news on Facebook as she shared a photo of her newborn with the caption: "Jared and I feel incredibly blessed to announce the arrival of Theodore James Kushner. Baby Theodore. My heart is full. xx, Ivanka #grateful.”