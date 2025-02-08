Demi Moore makes a statement in lace-up back dress as she celebrates big moment

Demi Moore's sultry ensemble for the Critics Choice Awards 2025 was the epitome of where method dressing meets high-fashion.

The star, who won Best Actress for her work in Fargeat's body horror The Substance, oozed glamor in a navy gown from Schiaparelli's fall 2024 collection. The garment featured a sweetheart neckline embellished with intricate black crystals and a draped skirt adorned with vertical slits. The dress boasted sharp, pointed accents on the bodice and hips to add an element of drama.

The Substance trailer Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley star in The Substance trailer

The corseted look was cinched at the waist and accented with a lace-up back closure that echoed her character Elisabeth Sparkle's eery back stitches in the film.

© Getty Images Demi Moore wore Schiaparelli for the Critics Choice Awards 2025

Demi frosted herself with diamond-encrusted chandelier earrings courtesy of Tiffany & Co. jewelry and a matching bracelet. The look was completed with a pair of pointed-toe satin navy heels embellished with a silver sparkly jewel on the center.

The 62-year-old looked sensational as her luscious raven locks were swept back into a sleek ballerina-style bun. Demi opted for radiant makeup enhanced by a brown smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy pink lip.

© Getty Images The dress featured a lace-up back

From dazzling in a custom-made Armani Privé gown at the Golden Globes to donning a silky red gown from Shrimpton Couture for the after-party, Demi is certainly playing up to the attention as she continues to serve a slew of jaw-dropping looks.

The star will no doubt grace the Oscars red carpet in a few weeks after receiving her first Academy Award nomination. Demi issued a statement to the press after she heard the exciting news. "Being nominated for an Oscar is an incredible honor and these last few months have been beyond my wildest dreams. Truly there are no words to fully express my joy and overwhelming gratitude for this recognition. Not only for me but for what this film represents," she said.

© Getty Images Demi Moore accepted the award for Best Actress

Demi hasn't just been busy with award shows over the past month – the actress turned heads with a scene-stealing outfit at the Armani Privé Spring 2025 Haute Couture show in Paris.

© BACKGRID Demi Moore attended the Armani Privé fashion show

The mother-of-three exuded style as she donned an Armani black metallic jacket that featured a sculpted peplum waist and was embellished with intricate sequins. The sleek look was teamed with a pair of straight-leg black velvet pants and Louboutin stilettos.

© Getty Images Demi looked sensational in Armani Privé

Demi layered a black beaded necklace over her chic look while opting for a red manicure to match the base of her heels.

The Substance star also opted for Armani Privé at the Golden Globes as she stunned in a custom-made champagne gold strapless gown which was cinched at the waist and featured an elegant fishtail hem. The dress was embellished with silver glitter detail in the center and had a modern edge with a sharp accent on the bust.