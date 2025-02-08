Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Demi Moore makes a statement in lace-up back dress as she celebrates big moment
Subscribe
Demi Moore makes a statement in lace-up back dress as she celebrates big moment
Digital Cover celebrity-style© Getty Images

Demi Moore makes a statement in lace-up back dress as she celebrates big moment

The Substance actress stunned in Schiaparelli during the Critics Choice Awards 2025

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Demi Moore's sultry ensemble for the Critics Choice Awards 2025 was the epitome of where method dressing meets high-fashion.

The star, who won Best Actress for her work in Fargeat's body horror The Substance, oozed glamor in a navy gown from Schiaparelli's fall 2024 collection. The garment featured a sweetheart neckline embellished with intricate black crystals and a draped skirt adorned with vertical slits. The dress boasted sharp, pointed accents on the bodice and hips to add an element of drama. 

The Substance trailer
Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley star in The Substance trailer

The corseted look was cinched at the waist and accented with a lace-up back closure that echoed her character Elisabeth Sparkle's eery back stitches in the film.

Demi Moore wore Schiaparelli for the Critics Choice Awards 2025 © Getty Images
Demi Moore wore Schiaparelli for the Critics Choice Awards 2025

Demi frosted herself with diamond-encrusted chandelier earrings courtesy of Tiffany & Co. jewelry and a matching bracelet. The look was completed with a pair of pointed-toe satin navy heels embellished with a silver sparkly jewel on the center.

The 62-year-old looked sensational as her luscious raven locks were swept back into a sleek ballerina-style bun. Demi opted for radiant makeup enhanced by a brown smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy pink lip.

The dress featured a lace-up back© Getty Images
The dress featured a lace-up back

From dazzling in a custom-made Armani Privé gown at the Golden Globes to donning a silky red gown from Shrimpton Couture for the after-party, Demi is certainly playing up to the attention as she continues to serve a slew of jaw-dropping looks. 

The star will no doubt grace the Oscars red carpet in a few weeks after receiving her first Academy Award nomination. Demi issued a statement to the press after she heard the exciting news. "Being nominated for an Oscar is an incredible honor and these last few months have been beyond my wildest dreams. Truly there are no words to fully express my joy and overwhelming gratitude for this recognition. Not only for me but for what this film represents," she said.

Demi Moore accepted the award for Best Actress© Getty Images
Demi Moore accepted the award for Best Actress

Demi hasn't just been busy with award shows over the past month – the actress turned heads with a scene-stealing outfit at the Armani Privé Spring 2025 Haute Couture show in Paris.

Demi Moore attended the Armani Privé fashion show© BACKGRID
Demi Moore attended the Armani Privé fashion show

The mother-of-three exuded style as she donned an Armani black metallic jacket that featured a sculpted peplum waist and was embellished with intricate sequins. The sleek look was teamed with a pair of straight-leg black velvet pants and Louboutin stilettos. 

Demi looked sensational in Armani Privé© Getty Images
Demi looked sensational in Armani Privé

Demi layered a black beaded necklace over her chic look while opting for a red manicure to match the base of her heels.

The Substance star also opted for Armani Privé at the Golden Globes as she stunned in a custom-made champagne gold strapless gown which was cinched at the waist and featured an elegant fishtail hem. The dress was embellished with silver glitter detail in the center and had a modern edge with a sharp accent on the bust.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More