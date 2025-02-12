Madonna reacts to Sabrina Carpenter's new photoshoot amid lookalike claims

Sabrina Carpenter's latest muse is '90s Madonna clad in a gold Jean Paul Gaultier corset, and it seems even the Crazy for You singer is embracing the striking resemblance.

The 25-year-old graced the March cover of Vogue in a baby blue Dolce & Gabbana cone bra romper that was cinched at the waist by a lace-up corset. The look was teamed with a diamond-encrusted cuff and a long chain necklace. Sabrina's signature platinum-blonde locks were styled into voluminous curls by Guido Palau, while her makeup oozed soft glam with a glittery eye, dark brows, a pinch of blush, and a nude-stained lip courtesy of Pat McGrath.

Photographed by Steven Meisel, the bombshell look echoed the Material Girl singer's 1991 cover story for Vanity Fair in which she referenced Marilyn Monroe. The sultry corset dress was reminiscent of Madonna's 1990 Blond Ambition World Tour outfit.

The Queen of Pop donned a gold Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra romper with a pair of black fishnet tights. Madonna's iconic blond tresses were slicked back into a high ponytail secured with a wraparound braid on the top. The hitmaker's makeup oozed siren-core with a black winged-eyeliner and a red lip.

Madonna flocked to the Feather singer's Instagram comments to share her support of the star's major cover land. She penned: "Is this a Valentine's present to me?."

Sabrina replied: "@madonna It sure is!."

© Getty Images Madonna during the Blond Ambition World Tour in 1990

In her cover story, Sabrina discussed her evolving sartorial agenda, with her interest in fashion having begun after she released Emails I Can’t Send, her fifth studio album, in 2022. The star shared how she wanted to go for a "stripped-down and timeless" look inspired by photographs of Kate Moss from the '90s.

The look echoed the singer's heartbreak at the time. She said: "That's why, on the cover of Emails, I'm just in this black slip dress. There’s nothing too complicated about it. My hair's very natural."

© Getty Images Madonna is synonymous with glitzy corseted mini-dresses

However, once Sabrina went on tour, her style became more playful. "I started wearing outfits that felt more like myself. And then it sort of bled into, like, I was writing these songs that felt more and more like my personality."

© Getty Images Madonna is Sabrina Carpenter's style muse

For her album Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina dived into an overly girly look. She shared she was "feeling inspired by images of women that felt very strong and hyperfeminine. And then being like: If only she said what she was actually thinking."

On Friday 14th February, the singer is set to release the deluxe edition of her sixth studio album Short n' Sweet, which features Dolly Parton on a new version of Please Please Please.