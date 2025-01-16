Madonna surprises fans with the contents of her 'relatable' nightstand

Madonna may be a pop sensation and cultural phenomenon, but when it comes to her nightstand she's proved that she's just like the rest of us.

© Instagram Madonna's nightstand can be seen in the background

The Material Girl singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a carousel of seductive photographs of herself posing on her bed. Madonna oozed siren in a long-sleeved, black sheer mini-dress which was embroidered with lace detailing. The star teamed her chic look with a pair of patent leather knee-high boots with a killer heel.

Madonna styled her signature long blonde locks into a sleek straight look, while opting for dark glam with black winged eyeliner, a pinch of rosy blush, and a glossy pink lip.

© Instagram The singer oozed siren glam

Despite the jaw-dropping look, what really grabbed fans' attention was the contents of the singer's nightstand. The brown chest of drawers was filled with a stack of books including Pamela Anderson's I Love You. There were also two plastic water bottles, a tissue packet emptied into a mirrored box, an upside down teacup placed on top of a used plate, a candle, a bottle of oil, a lamp, and a gold vintage clock.

The star's followers were quick to comment on the relatable objects, as one wrote: "Who knew that Madonna was just like us?." Another fan commented: "Girl is real, feel like I know her better now."

© Instagram Madonna posed on her bed for the snap

Madonna's bed featured a curved cream headboard with stud detailing and crispy white bedsheets, while the singer's stack of pillows were embossed with an "M" monogram. Laying next to the star was an assortment of colorful Japanese cartoon teddies.

The Vogue singer captioned the post: "So Good to be Home again……."

The snaps come after Madonna sparked engagement whispers with a jaw-dropping diamond ring. The 66-year-old flashed the sparkling jewel on her left hand in a post featuring her boyfriend Akeem Morris, 28.

The carousel also included photos of the couple enjoying their New Year's Eve celebrations in Tokyo alongside four of her six children: Lourdes Leon, 28, Rocco Ritchie, 24, David Banda, 19, and Mercy James, 18.

Madonna captioned the post: "'I have been to hell and back and let me tell you it was wonderful!' I saw this phrase at a Louise Bourgeois exhibition in Tokyo on New Year's Eve. She took the words right out of my mouth…

"To be a Mother and an Artist – Equal parts, joy, and suffering. I can't imagine living any other life. Here's to more Love."

She added: "To happy children-to magical thinking-to good health and eternal blessings. I give thanks and praise To anyone being brave, - in this life and all the others. In 2025 I raise a glass to anyone who has the courage to be Their authentic selves."