Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon steals the show in daring fishnet catsuit in Paris

Madonna's eldest daughter turned heads at Paris Fashion Week with her daring outfit, proving she is a quintessential style icon like her mother.

Lourdes Leon stepped out at the Saint Laurent Homme show on Tuesday, wearing a see-through black fishnet catsuit with only a pair of black underwear underneath.

Lourdes paired the bold outfit with an oversized black leather coat and strappy black heels as she walked the cobblestoned streets.

The 28-year-old added a gold necklace and large gold hoop earrings to the look, opting to wear her jet-black hair straight down her back.

She was joined by a slew of celebrities and nepo babies at the show, including Zoe Kravitz and Iris Law.

Lourdes' daring outing comes after she reportedly lost the role of playing her own mother in the Madonna biopic Who's That Girl, despite her father championing her for the part.

© Corbis via Getty Images Lourdes donned the daring look at Paris Fashion Week

"I hope they cast a gorgeous baby to play Lola because she was as beautiful then as she is now," Carlos Leon, who welcomed Lourdes with Madonna in October 1996, told the Daily Mail in August.

"They need to hire an actress who gives off strength; it's in her blood. Lola is a phenomenal actress. I think she would be great."

Sadly, Lourdes was beaten out by the two hottest contenders for the role, Julia Garner and Katherine Newton.

© Corbis via Getty Images The 28-year-old did not win the part in Madonna's biopic

Julia rose to fame for her incredible turn as con artist Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna, while Katherine starred in Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp and, more recently, Lisa Frankenstein.

Madonna's self-made biopic has reportedly been in the works for over four years now, complete with a finished script and a rumored star in Julia.

She put the project on hold in 2023 in order to travel the world on her Celebration tour, and revealed on Instagram that she had been battling with producers and agents for creative control.

© Getty Images Lourdes was championed by her father for the part

"I realized that everything in my life is going to be challenged," Madonna said in the post. "No easy rides for me. I guess I should be grateful. It forces me to think outside the box. I did not have a normal life. I cannot make this [film] in the normal way."

She continued: "We cannot shrink and make ourselves smaller. If you want something badly enough in life — the whole universe will conspire to [help] you get it."

As for her daughter, Lourdes shared with Interview magazine in 2021 that she was struggling to find her own path in Hollywood.

© Instagram Lourdes is finding her path in the world of entertainment

"I don't have a specific goal. I probably should," she revealed. "Financially, modelling is a smart decision. I enjoy being very hands-on with the campaigns I do so that I'm not just modelling, per se."

She added: "I dance, I have a very specific sense of style, and I'm interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects."

When it came to acting, the singer was still undecided. "I don't know how I feel about acting yet. I think it's about finding a role that wouldn't be too far off from who I am already," she said.