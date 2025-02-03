Sabrina Carpenter’s Grammys look included this magic lip repair ointment & I use it too!

I love it when I can say I’ve personally tried the beauty products big stars use on the red carpet. So I was incredibly gleeful when Sabrina Carpenter’s makeup artist revealed the products that went into her star client’s Grammy’s look - and one of my fave products was on the list.

I’m talking about the Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment, which mua Carolina Gonzalez applied to Sabrina’s lips before her lipstick (that was Prada’s Monochrome Lipstick B101 Tiepolo, with the B11 Alabaster in the centre of her lip in case you’re wondering). It’s a product that I keep going back to after first stealing it from my husband, who was recommended it by his dermatologist after suffering from dry cracked lips in the winter. You can shop it for £9.49 at Amazon, and US beauty fans can get it at Wallmart for $5.24.

I really like it as it’s flavour-free (though there is a light taste to it, though it doesn’t bother me at all) as well as being fragrance and paraben-free free too - and it really does the job. I have zero problems to report with dry or cracked lips all through the winter.

© Getty Images for The Recording A Sabrina Carpenter's bombshell Grammys look included prep with Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment

What are verified shoppers saying about the Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment?

Sabrina’s Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment is a hit at Amazon, where it has an impressive 69% five-star rating based on a whopping 43,720 reviews at the time of writing.

Verified shoppers give it a big thumbs-up for being “long-lasting” “really effective” and “good stuff”. Several reviews dub it “the best lip balm I’ve ever used”. Says one: "I have suffered from cracked peeling lips for many years. This is the only product that has helped."

“Believe me when I tell you this product is an actual lifesaver and it's actually lasted quite a while considering I've bought the small size,” says another happy customer. “It transformed my lips from being dry to always being moisturised when I apply it. It works like magic.”

Says another: After around a week of using Aquaphor, my lips felt so smooth and soft WITHOUT any balm or makeup on them! I'm so pleasantly shocked at this as I never really thought my lips would ever be this smooth again.”

Were there any negative reviews? Well, of course in a pool of over 43k ratings you’re going to find some complaints. There were some taking issue with the packaging breaking - “Don't screw the lid on tight otherwise it cracks,” was one helpful tip from a reviewer.

There was a selection of reviewers who were disappointed with the results of the lip balm, which is to be expected in a pool of 43k entries. To put it into context, there were 792 one-star reviews out of the total of 43k. That’s not a bad ratio, in my opinion.

Was there anything there that would really raise any red flags for me as someone who spends a lot of time analysing reviews? Honestly, no. Although there was a very small number of shoppers who said they reacted to the balm, there was nothing out of the ordinary. There’s no miracle product which is suitable for every skin type in existence, and you should always patch-test any new product you’re introducing into your skincare regime.

I can only say that this product has worked well for me and I’d personally recommend it, especially at this price…