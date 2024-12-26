Madonna shares double celebration in rare festive photo with daughters and boyfriend Akeem Morris

Madonna had double the reason to celebrate this year as she brought Christmas and Hanukkah together in a heartwarming holiday celebration surrounded by her loved ones.

The Queen of Pop, 66, gave fans a glimpse into the joyous occasion with a festive Instagram video set to Andy Williams’ classic tune, "It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year."

In a caption that perfectly captured the mood, she wrote: "The most wonderful day of the year … Xmas and Hanukkah all at once," as both holidays coincided on Wednesday this year.

The intimate affair included four of her six children: Lourdes, 28, Chifundo Mercy James, 18, and twins Stella and Estere, 12. Also by her side was her boyfriend, Akeem Morris, 28, whose presence added a romantic sparkle to the family gathering.

Madonna looked every inch the star she is, starting the evening in a striking black bodycon gown with a sweetheart neckline, accessorized with sheer gloves and a luxurious white coat featuring a dramatic neck tie.

Her daughters complemented her effortlessly glamorous style, with Lourdes and Mercy also dressed in chic black outfits, while Stella and Estere brought a pop of festive color in vibrant red dresses.

© Instagram Madonna with her beau Akeem

Akeem, a Jamaican soccer player whom Madonna has been quietly dating since July, made a dashing appearance in a gray turtleneck sweater before later opting for a shirtless look that showcased his laid-back charm.

One snap even showed his hand adorned with an "M" ring resting on Madonna’s leg, a subtle nod to their deepening bond.

© Instagram Madonna with Lourdes

The celebration was filled with thoughtful touches, blending traditions in a way only Madonna could. The montage shared glimpses of a beautifully decorated blue-and-white Christmas tree, symbolizing Hanukkah, alongside an elegant menorah glowing brightly.

The dining table was a vision of sophistication, complete with carefully crafted cocktails and intricate table settings.

© Instagram Madonna's daughters are growing up so fast!

The singer’s fashion took a cozy turn later in the evening when she slipped into a patterned light blue sweater, layered necklaces adding a hint of glamour.

Noticeably absent were Madonna’s two sons, Rocco, 24, and David, 19, who may have spent the festivities with their father, Guy Ritchie.

© Instagram Madonna's girls enjoy a double celebration

Rocco, her son with ex-husband Guy, and David, whom the couple adopted in 2006, have often joined family celebrations, so their absence was likely felt but balanced by the presence of their siblings.

This year’s holiday celebration comes on the heels of a memorable Thanksgiving, during which Madonna gathered all six of her children along with her 93-year-old father, Silvio Ciccone.

Madonna with her four daughters

The event was a testament to the importance of family for the “Like a Prayer” singer, who has navigated her incredible career alongside her role as a devoted mother.

Madonna’s journey through motherhood is as dynamic as her music career. She welcomed her eldest, Lourdes, in 1996 during her relationship with fitness trainer Carlos Leon.

She later adopted Mercy in 2009 and Stella and Estere in 2017 as a single mother. Despite her high-profile career and globe-trotting lifestyle, Madonna has always made it clear that family comes first.