Jennifer Aniston's incredible throwback on her 56th birthday has fans saying the same thing

Jennifer Aniston rang in her 56th birthday with a heartwarming tribute to the past, sharing a nostalgic childhood photo that had fans and friends showering her with love.

"Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes! This kid is feeling very grateful and very loved," the Friends icon captioned the black-and-white Instagram snap.

The picture captured a young Jennifer adjusting her hair, dressed in a patterned skirt, standing beside two other little girls—a glimpse into her early years before Hollywood came calling.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jennifer Aniston Wows In Sexy Outfit

Her post was quickly flooded with messages from friends and admirers, with comedian Whitney Cummings declaring: "Happy birthday to the best gal in the land," while The Morning Show co-star Karen Pittman excitedly commented, "Come on!"

One devoted fan summed up the collective sentiment beautifully: "You can be sure that little Jen is very proud of what she has become!"

© Instagram Jennifer Aniston shares a throwback on social media

Jennifer’s closest confidante and former Friends co-star, Courteney Cox, was among those who made sure to mark the occasion in a special way. Taking to Instagram, Courteney, 60, shared a heartfelt tribute to her longtime best friend, proving once again that their bond has stood the test of time.

"Happy birthday to my friend for life. Never has there been a more generous, loving, beautiful, talented, funny, loyal friend. I feel so lucky to be growing up with you. Remember our CATS audition?" Courteney wrote, reminiscing about a shared memory that clearly still brings laughter.

© Getty Jennifer Aniston attends the 'Louis Vuitton Masters: a collaboration with Jeff Koons' dinner

Jennifer, touched by the sweet words, responded with a playful and affectionate note back to her dear friend: "Love you my sweet Cox&hammer!"

© Getty Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston have been friends for 30 years

Her birthday celebrations came just days after she spent a glamorous evening with Selena Gomez at a special event for their respective beauty brands, LolaVie and Rare Beauty. The two Hollywood powerhouses attended a Galentine’s Day-inspired soirée on February 6, looking effortlessly chic in coordinating all-black ensembles.

© Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag Jennifer Aniston credits Pvolve for toning her body during menopause

Jennifer, who launched her LolaVie haircare brand in 2021, shared snippets from the evening, posting a video of herself and Selena giggling in a photo booth. "Had a nice early Galentine’s with my girls last night," she captioned the clip, tagging Selena and their brands.

To mark the milestone birthday of its founder, LolaVie even announced a special sale in Jennifer's honor. A celebratory post on the brand’s Instagram featured an image of a shampoo bottle transformed into a birthday cake, with the caption: "Celebrating Jen’s Birthday!" The sale, running from February 11 to February 17, is just another example of how Jennifer continues to sprinkle her charm into everything she touches.