Tarek El Moussa's wife Heather pens emotional family update that's 'hard to believe' as she talks baby no. 2

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa are approaching quite the unbelievable milestone.

This week, their baby son Tristan will be celebrating his second trip around the sun, and it has put the former Selling Sunset star in a reflective mood.

Next year, the couple will celebrate their five-year wedding anniversary; Tarek was previously married to Christina Haack, and the former couple share two kids, Taylor, 14, and Brayden, nine.

Ahead of little Tristan's birthday, Heather took to Instagram with a tribute reflecting on her motherhood journey, and shared a sweet photo of the two of them.

She then wrote: "Reflecting on my baby turning 2 on Friday. It's truly hard to believe. Watching him grow and learn brings me so much joy, and I love experiencing life through his innocent, beautiful spirit," though confessed: "But it's also been very hard for me to see my baby grow up — I want to keep him my baby forever."

She further shared: "To be honest, I was never one of those girls who dreamed about her wedding or planned how many kids she wanted. There was even a time in my life when I didn’t think it would happen for me."

"I never imagined I'd date a man who already had children. And even when Tarek and I decided to have a baby, I wasn't sure how becoming a mama would affect me — or how incredibly life-changing it would be, in a way that's hard to even explain."

"More than anything, I love being a mom," Heather went on, noting: "With all the stress and chaos in life, when I see him and hold him, I feel an instant calm in my whole body. He's so pure, loving, and innocent."

"I watch videos of him as a baby and cry — mostly happy tears, but also because I wonder if I'll ever have another baby," she then revealed, and admitted: "When you love being a mom as much as I do, that thought is something I quietly mourn inside."

"I am so grateful to be Tristan's mommy and Tay & Bray's stepmama," and lastly reflected: "They have changed my life in the best ways and opened up such a beautiful, nurturing side of me."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post with their support, though first Christina herself, who is Heather and Tarek's co-star on The Flip Off commented a string of red heart emojis.

Others followed suit with: "Motherhood is the best thing ever!" and: "I've loved watching you as a mama! You're so nurturing," as well as: "You are such a wonderful momma & person. You have such an incredible vibe about you."