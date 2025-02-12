Jennifer Aniston glows in sculpting corset alongside 'friend for life'

Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 56th birthday on Thursday and it wasn't just her fans sending the actress well wishes on her special day.

Jennifer's Friends co-star and real-life bestie Courteney Cox took to Instagram to pay tribute to the fellow actress and also shared an epic throwback photo.

© Getty Courteney shared a photo from 2002 to mark Jennifer's birthday

The Murder Mystery actress was seen looking radiant at the NBC 75th Anniversary Special at the Rockefeller Center in New York City in 2002 wearing a waist-sculpting black sheer top with a pink floral design and low-cut neckline.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jennifer Aniston's love life and relationships explained

The corset-style top, which featured an asymmetrical floaty hem, was paired with black waist-sculpting pants, open-toed heels, and small gold hoop earrings. Her brunette shoulder-length hair with honey-toned highlights.

Best friend love

Jennifer beamed alongside 38-year-old Courteney who looked angelic in a pair of slim-fit white pants and a sparkly top. Both actresses looked glowing with sunkissed skin and luminous makeup looks.

© Getty Jennifer wore an asymmetrical floral top

Also present at the noughties event were Jen and Court's Friends co-stars – Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and the late Matthew Perry.

© Getty The Friends cast descended on the Rockefeller Center

Alongside the throwback photo, Courteney wrote: "Happy birthday to my friend for life. Never has there been a more generous, loving, beautiful, talented, funny, loyal friend. I feel so lucky to be growing up with you. Remember our CATS audition? [winky face]."

© Getty Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston have been friends for 30 years

Jennifer responded to her pal's sweet tribute, penning: "Love you my sweet Cox&hammer!"

Jennifer's noughties style

The Marley & Me actress was nothing short of a noughties style icon. She kicked off the decade in style at the 7th Annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2000, donning a plunging slinky gown and sparkly choker alongside her then-fiance Brad Pitt.

© Getty Jennifer's noughties style was second to none

Her red carpet looks always pushed the envelope. In 2001, Jen attended the premiere of the film Rock Star pairing a low-rise skirt with a super casual tank top for an unexpectedly relaxed look.

© Getty Jennifer wasn't afraid of a casual vibe on the red carpet

Her daytime looks were also chic. Her Friends alter ego Rachel Green would have approved of her pencil-cut dress and knee-high boots worn to a photocall for Along Came Polly in London in 2004.

© Getty Ben Stiller and Jennifer Aniston promoted Along Came Polly in style

Jennifer's recent look

Most recently, Jennifer showed the timeless appeal of her fashion sense when she stepped out in silver at the red carpet event celebrating Apple TV+ Emmy nominees in Los Angeles.

© Getty Jennifer Aniston rocks a strapless dress to this day

DISCOVER: Glamorous celebrity besties over 40: Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore & more

The Morning Show actress teamed her strapless embellished gown with open-toe pumps and simple silver jewellery.