Tom Selleck celebrates 80th birthday with wife Jillie Mack, 67, in style

Tom Selleck was beaming after sharing a special birthday meal with his family in Thousand Oaks, California, as the legendary actor turned 80.

The Blue Bloods star was seen exiting an upscale Italian restaurant on Wednesday night alongside his wife, Jillie Mack, their daughter Hannah, and several other close friends.

At the celebration, Tom sported a deep red button-up shirt layered under a brown blazer and brown jacket, paired with blue jeans and sturdy boots.

He carried a gift as he exited Tuscany il Ristorante, proving that there is no age-limit on receiving birthday presents.

By his side was his 67-year-old wife, Jillie, who donned a striped brown dress and beige jacket with a brown cross-body bag and brown boots to complete the look.

The pair, who have been married since 1987, walked hand-in-hand out of the restaurant, followed by their 36-year-old daughter, Hannah.

© Matt Baron/Shutterstock The veteran actor celebrated his birthday surrounded by family

This outing comes just hours after the 80-year-old was spotted at a McDonald's drive-thru, grabbing a solo birthday lunch at the fast-food chain. The pictures went viral with many commenting on his lonely 80th celebration.

He revealed his lack of birthday plans to Parade in December with his famously nonchalant demeanor shining through.

"I'll probably have dinner with maybe my brother and my sister, and Jillie; just go out to dinner, kind of be quiet and not make a big deal of it," he said.

© Getty Images Tom was joined by his daughter, Hannah, and his wife, Jillie

"I'm trying not to count [birthdays]," he added. "I stopped celebrating birthdays a while back. I intend to keep working."

Blue Bloods wrapped in December 2024 after a 14-season run, with Tom at the helm as New York Police Commissioner Frank Reagan.

Since it was axed, Tom has been waiting to fall in love with another project.

© CBS Blue Bloods wrapped in 2024

"I wouldn't say [offers] are pouring in, but maybe some people are thinking of me," he told Parade. "A good Western's always on my list. I miss that; I want to sit on a horse again."

The father of two was ultimately "frustrated" with the show's sudden cancellation, revealing that he disagreed with its executives.

"During those last eight shows, I haven't wanted to talk about an ending for Blue Bloods but about it still being wildly successful," he told TV Insider.

© John Paul Filo He revealed the show's cancellation left him "frustrated"

"I'm not going to turn into a bitter old guy saying, 'Get off my lawn!' I don't believe in holding grudges, but if you were to say to the television network, 'Here's a show you can program in the worst time slot you got, and it is going to guarantee you winning Friday night for the next 15 years,' it would be almost impossible to believe," he said.

"My frustration is the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go. So, how do I feel? It's going to take a long time to sort all of this out," Tom finished.

As for a Blue Bloods spin-off, Tom shared with Parade that he wouldn't count out a reappearance. "I'm open to suggestions because I love Frank Reagan, but nobody's really asked," he said.