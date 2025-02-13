Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce opens up over loss: 'I'm sorry how it ended'

Travis Kelce is coming to terms with the painful reality of his team’s Super Bowl 2025 defeat, reflecting on the tough loss with raw honesty and emotion.

Speaking on his New Heights podcast alongside his brother, Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end admitted that Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles was not their finest moment.

"Just wasn’t our day," he confessed. "Couldn’t find a lick of momentum. I’m kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field."

It was clear that the weight of the loss was still heavy on Travis, who called the devastating 40-22 defeat a "tough pill to swallow."

Taking accountability for his performance, he added, "I love my teammates, I love my coaches. Chiefs Kingdom, I’m sorry for how it ended." Despite his disappointment, he remained grateful. "I have a beautiful life, man," he said, trying to look on the bright side.

© Getty Images Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts on the field before Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana

The 35-year-old athlete admitted he wished he could have done more to support his team. "I wish I had made better decisions early on to help my guy Pat[rick Mahomes] out and help my team find that momentum and that confidence," he continued. But in true sportsmanship, he was gracious in defeat. "I just have to tip my hat to the Eagles."

Of course, through it all, Travis had Taylor Swift right by his side.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce

While he didn’t mention his superstar girlfriend by name, Travis made it clear that he felt surrounded by love in the aftermath of the heartbreaking loss. "I have loved ones, I have the most amazing family in the world that supports me in everything I do and they were all there, cheering me on and hoping for the best on Sunday," he said.

Taylor, who had flown in from Tokyo after wrapping her Eras Tour performances, was in her VIP suite cheering him on alongside her dad, Scott Swift, and brother, Austin Swift. The "So High School" singer was also joined by a group of close friends, including Ice Spice, Alana Haim, Este Haim, and Ashley Avignone.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift supported her boyfriend at the Super Bowl

After the game, a visibly upset Travis was seen making his way to the suite where Taylor and his family were waiting. His mom, Donna Kelce, and dad, Ed Kelce, had been in the box throughout the evening, supporting him in what turned out to be one of the toughest nights of his career.

Speaking to reporters in the locker room post-game, Travis admitted that the Chiefs struggled to find their rhythm. "We couldn’t get it going offensively," he said in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter). "They just got after us on all three phases and then on top of that, you know, turnovers, penalties, playing behind the sticks on offense."

It was a frustrating moment for the Chiefs, who had been chasing history by attempting to secure a third consecutive Super Bowl victory. "We haven’t played that bad all year," he admitted. "You don’t lose like that without everything going bad."

With emotions running high, Travis opted to skip the team’s official Super Bowl afterparty—along with many of his teammates. Instead, he chose to spend a quiet night in his hotel room.

In a FaceTime call with his friends, DJ duo The Chainsmokers, Travis gave an update on how he was feeling after the game and admitted that he was keeping things low-key.