Travis Kelce's sister-in-law clears up 'disturbing' Taylor Swift rumors

Kylie Kelce is setting the record straight on a "disturbing" rumor about her brother-in-law Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The 32-year-old, who is married to Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, appeared on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast where she discussed how she first met Taylor.

In a teaser clip released on Tuesday, Kylie confirmed that she and her husband first met the pop superstar during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills on January 21, 2024.

Kylie said that before she and Taylor officially met, they were already plagued by rumors that they were "avoiding each other".

"People are deeply disturbed by this... There was like all of this stuff leading up to it about, 'Well, why haven't they met?' 'They're avoiding each other,'" Kylie said explained.

"I'm not avoiding anyone," she continued. "I'm more than happy to meet someone, especially someone that Travis is dating.

"But it was funny to me because I kept saying to people, 'I didn't meet Travis for probably close to a year when Jason and I were dating.'"

Kylie added: "And she's busy," seemingly referring to the fact that Taylor was on her worldwide Eras Tour at the time. "It's just silly to me that that's like, a storyline that's written."

Kylie admitted that when she and Taylor did finally get together, it was "great".

Taylor and Travis went public with their romance in September 2023 when she attended the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.

The "Lover" singer opened up about their relationship during an interview for TIME magazine's 2023 Person of the Year cover story, revealing they were already a couple before she attended his first game.

"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other," she said.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game," she added. "We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Taylor has attended over a dozen of his games since and was last in the crowd at the 2025 Super Bowl on February 9, when the Chiefs were beaten by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fans have speculated that it won't be long before Travis proposes to Taylor, and his mom, Donna Kelce, added fuel to the fire in November.

When asked if Travis is planning to pop the question anytime soon, Donna told Page Six: "Nobody knows that. We will see what happens. You never know."

She added: "I don't give my kids advice. They have everything all settled. They're far more able to make those decisions on their own."

Should the couple decide to tie the knot, it won't be during the fall, according to Travis.

Last month, on his hit podcast, New Heights, which he co-hosts alongside his brother Jason, Travis helped a listener decide if a fall wedding was the best choice in line with the football season.

"You've got to pick a weekend when the team isn't playing anyone big," he continued. "And if you want to make sure anniversaries don't get overshadowed, maybe fall isn't the best choice."

He added: "I've seen weddings in February. I've seen weddings in every season but fall. So, I don't know if fall is really the best time."