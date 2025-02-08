Travis Kelce breaks his own rules after Taylor Swift arrives in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl

Travis Kelce appears to have had a change of heart about his activities before the Super Bowl after Taylor Swift arrived in New Orleans.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end – who will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday – was spotted on Friday enjoying a date night with Taylor at one of the "sexiest" restaurants in the city.

The couple were captured in fan videos that have since gone viral, holding hands as they exited the French bistro, Lilette, after dining in a private room for a few hours.

Taylor looked gorgeous in a black, turtleneck mini dress and boots, while Travis kept it casual in a gray tracksuit as they were flanked by security before getting into a waiting car.

According to Nola News, "a crowd of a few dozen people had gathered outside, cheering and taking videos as they left just after 10 pm."

While it's not clear where they were heading, Travis and the Chiefs are staying at a Marriott hotel near the French Quarter, approximately 20 minutes from the restaurant.

Travis and Taylor's date night came as a surprise considering it was less than 48 hours before the Super Bowl.

Typically, players have stayed in their hotels so close to the championship game, with Travis previously remarking how important it was for him to stay focused ahead of the deciding game of the NFL season.

According to the NFL, "coaches and players spend the two weeks before the Super Bowl poring over their opponent's game film and shoring up any areas of concern. Teams keep the same Wednesday through Friday practice schedule to maintain regular-season habits".

Due to the Super Bowl causing "more distractions" than regular games, "coaches put a strong emphasis on practices the week before".

© Getty Image Taylor will cheer Travis on alongside his parents at the Super Bowl

While Travis doesn't appear to have broken any NFL rules, he seemingly bent his own to spend time with Taylor.

Before last year's Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Travis admitted that he planned to lay low in his hotel before the big game.

© Getty Images Travis said last year it's important for him to stay focused

"We've got one week, we do what we need to do then we can party in Vegas for the rest of our lives," Travis told his brother, Jason Kelce, on their New Heights podcast.

"Everybody is pretty motivated and locked in at the task at hand," he continued.

© Getty Images Taylor isn't allowed to spend the night with Travis ahead of the Super Bowl

Travis revealed that he would be avoiding any distractions Vegas had to offer, adding: "You definitely can't gamble. You might be able to walk in one (a casino), like if a restaurant is in one. I'm not going down the strip anytime until the game."

Travis and Taylor no doubt made the most of their Friday evening as according to NFL rules, they won't be staying together the night before Sunday's Super Bowl.

© Getty Images Taylor arrived in New Orleans to support Travis

The NFL forbids players from spending the night with their significant other ahead of a game, regardless of whether they are playing at home or away. Should their partner sleep in the same hotel, it must be in a separate room from the player.

Players also have strict curfews the night before every game, whether it's home or away. The curfew time may vary by team, but it's usually around 10-11 pm, which could explain why Travis decided to make extra time for Taylor on Friday.