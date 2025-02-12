Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have split following Super Bowl defeat

Taylor Swift did not have the night that she hoped for on Sunday as she watched her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, fail to bring the Kansas City Chiefs a third-straight Super Bowl trophy.

Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles snatched a decisive win on the night with a 40-22 score, after Taylor was booed by some members of the crowd.

Also in attendance at the big game was President Donald Trump, who proceeded to attack the pop star on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!" he wrote. Trump has sent similar jabs her way since she endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election.

The 35-year-old was not spotted at any Super Bowl after parties and did not accompany her boyfriend out of the stadium, instead opting to lay low after the Chiefs' defeat. Instead, she jumped on a private jet in the New Orleans airport, with her entire body obscured by security apart from a pair of ruby red slippers.

This shoe choice has sent fans into a frenzy, leading to theories that Taylor and Travis may have split after almost two years together.

© Getty Images Taylor was booed in the stadium on Sunday night

The Grammy winner famously leaves "easter eggs" for her fans to find clues about upcoming songs, albums, hidden meanings and so much more. These easter eggs can be found in everything from her clothing, to her song choices on tour, to her nail polish color.

One Swiftie took to TikTok on Tuesday to break down the potential meaning of these red slippers. "So the fact that after the Super Bowl the last game of the season, we see Taylor leaving in her Ruby Red Slippers...the show is over," they speculated.

"We're waking up from the dream. It's very much like The Wizard of Oz when Dorothy wakes up, realises it's all a dream, clacks her heels and goes back home."

© Getty Images for The Recording A Taylor's Grammys dress was the same shade as her red shoes

"I do feel like Taylor Swift ghosted after the Super Bowl and she's going to lie low, we won't see her for a couple of weeks. When she picks up and continues with the story, I'm very excited to see where it goes."

Taylor has been leaving easter eggs referencing The Wizard of Oz for months now, with her Instagram displaying a consistent column of yellow down the middle of her grid, sparking the Yellow Brick Road Theory, that suggests something big is coming from the singer.

She also opted for a more literal interpretation in her "Karma" music video, where she dressed in gingham and skipped down the Yellow Brick Road.

© Getty Images Taylor's outfit choice could be a reference to The Wizard of Oz

"That is a BOLD statement from her!!" one fan wrote in the comments, while another asked, "Are they breaking up?"

Some Swifties have interpreted the ruby slippers to be a reference to the line, "We're not in Kansas anymore," while others have connected it to the quote, "There's no place like home," suggesting that Taylor was on her way out of the city and out of her relationship.

"She woke up from her dream of love and is going home," another fan commented.

© Getty Images Taylor has attended a slew of Travis' games, including the 2024 Super Bowl

Other fans dismissed the theory, believing their relationship was not in jeopardy. "I mean, 'There's no place like home' and Dorothy's home is in Kansas, which is also where Travis lives. Is she not saying home is where Travis is?"

Many fans of the couple believed that Travis would propose to his girlfriend after the Super Bowl, and were disappointed when she left without a ring.

Despite the theories, Taylor and Travis have been loved up since going public with their romance in September 2023, often supporting each other at NFL games or on the Eras Tour and proving that love in the spotlight is possible.