Kelly Ripa makes 'marriage counseling' revelation as she addresses husband's 'filthy' obsession

Mark Consuelos admitted his guilty pleasure on Wednesday's instalment of LIVE! With Kelly and Mark. The TV anchor's wife, Kelly, was quick to chime in on the revelation and share that the quirk made her understand him in a new light.

While the couple discussed the videos they enjoy watching on social media, the 53-year-old shared that he takes pleasure in viewing cleaning and organization clips.

“I came across these videos online of overgrown lawn,” he said. Mark explained how the gardener would "super seed" the grass to transform it into "this beautiful thing."

The Riverdale actor also shared that he likes to watch videos of people unclogging drains in his spare time.

© ABC Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos discussed his guilty pleasure

He added: “I love it so much."

Kelly appeared impressed and gave a cheeky response to her husband's unusual revelation. "I like that you’re the kind of guy that watches videos like that, instead of dirty videos," she said.

Mark teased his wife as he replied: “Yeah, well. It’s porn to me." The host then went on to share how he is also fascinated by watching users clean extremely dirty rugs on social media. Kelly's husband closed his eyes and repeated: "Oh, I love it so much."

© Getty images The couple tied the knot in 1996

"There’s this filthy rug—and when I mean filthy with a capital filth."

Aware of her husband's guilty pleasure, Kelly asked: "Do you want to be alone for a while?."

Mark shared that his fascination with cleaning stemmed from his childhood as he recalled tidying the tassels on a rug in his parents’ home. The anecdote opened Kelly's eyes to her husband's simple pleasures and behavioral patterns. She said that the story was able to explain her husband to her "in such a way that all of the marriage counseling in the world could not possibly" do.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark's three children have now all left home

She added: "I now get it."

The co-hosts married in 1996 and reside in a luxurious $27 million townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, where they raised their three kids – Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquin, 21. The couple have hosted LIVE! with Kelly and Mark together since 2023.

The discussion came after Kelly revealed her "dealbreaker" for her husband following their nearly 30-year relationship. She shared: "To me, it's a deal breaker if you need to know where I am. I'm where I told you I am. And you don't need to know anything else other than that."

Mark and Kelly were discussing a query over sharing locations with your partner. The mother-of-three added: "The last thing I want to know is where you are at all times. I don't need to know that!"