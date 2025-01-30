Kelly Ripa left in shock over confession from former co-star: 'I was struggling'

Kelly Ripa had a mini All My Children reunion of sorts on a recent episode of LIVE with Kelly and Mark with Lacey Chabert.

The actress, 42, best known for her stint in Mean Girls and over 40 Hallmark movies, made her mark on screen as a child actress, when she appeared on All My Children at just seven years old.

She played Susan Lucci's character Erica Kane's daughter Bianca Montgomery from 1992 to 1993, the same time that Kelly, 54, starred on the show as Hayley Vaughan, a role she played regularly until 2002.

Lacey stopped by LIVE to promote her newest Hallmark movie, An Unexpected Valentine, speaking with Kelly and her husband and co-host Mark Consuelos (also an All My Children alum) about her latest screen turn and her start in Hollywood.

When Kelly asked if All My Children was Lacey's debut role, she revealed that it was definitely one of her first (she'd made prior appearances in TV shows in 1991), and then surprised the host with her memories from the long-running soap opera.

"But you know what I remember from the show is you," she gushed to a delighted Kelly, continuing: "Susan Lucci was wonderful, and it was so much fun, but I remember you."

"And I thought that you were just the coolest, and I was like, 'I wanna be just like you'," which had the mom-of-three incredulously going: "Really?" with her jaw dropped in shock and touched about being remembered so fondly.

Kelly joked in response: "And now that you're an adult, you realize that I was struggling and the goofiest weirdo ever," to which the Mean Girls star sweetly replied: "You're still the best, and I still wanna be just like you," which Mark, 53, punctured with an "aww," adding of his wife: "She was very, very, very cool."

Kelly's stint on All My Children began in 1990 and continued up until her exit when she was offered the position of co-host of LIVE alongside Regis Philbin (then named Live! with Regis and Kelly).

It was on the show itself that she met Mark, when he auditioned for the role of Mateo Santos in 1995. During their chemistry reads, sparks quickly flew between the couple and once he landed the role, they began dating, as did their on-screen counterparts. After a brief split, they eloped in 1996.

Kelly recently joined several other co-stars from All My Children as well as head writer Lorraine Broderick and casting director Judy Blye Wilson for a retrospective on the show 55 years after its debut at the 92Y in New York.

Judy spoke about some of her favorite casting decisions on the show and brought up Mark, at which point Kelly interjected with: "If I may add, without Judy, I would literally have nothing. I would not have my husband, I would not have my children."

"You are responsible for every good thing that's ever happened to us, and I just want to publicly say that," she continued. "I've said it before, without you, I'd have nothing."