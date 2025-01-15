Kelly Ripa calls out Mark Consuelos as a 'dirty liar' as they discuss their home life

With almost 30 years of marriage under their belt, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are as comfortable as it gets with each other.

They also have the most hilarious banter between each other, and they highlight it weekly on LIVE with Kelly & Mark.

This week, they were at it again, as the veteran TV personality called out her husband and co-host for reading her journal.

WTACH: Kelly Ripa unveils Christmas decorations at $27m home

The conversation started when Mark mentioned that Kelly has left her journal "out by your bed stand once or twice."

"Yeah," Kelly added, before wondering: "And have you read it?" Mark was then quick to shoot back a "no," but Kelly wasn't convinced. "You're a liar," she replied, and though he maintained: "I haven't, I haven't," she doubled down with: "You are a dirty liar."

"I don't want to know, I just want my reality to be my reality," Mark went on, as Kelly countered: "What I think about you is fascinating," adding: "I think you would like it."

© ABC/LIVE with Kelly and Mark Kelly and Mark have been hosting LIVE together for almost two years

During another recent installment of LIVE, Kelly also called Mark out over his habit of not taking the best photos of her. Detailing how their longtime producer Michael Gelman was asking to see photos of their recent vacation, she said: "I took my usual 2,000 to 3,000 vacation photos of my family," before noting that while she didn't have any to share herself, she told him: "Go get Mark's phone because as I recall, about six days ago Mark took a photo of me and I would like to see it."

MORE: Kelly Ripa reveals how her life with Mark Consuelos and 3 kids could've been vastly different

MORE: Kelly Ripa tells audience 'don't yell at me' during discussion about her 3 children on Live

"You know, there are never any photos of me on vacation," she noted, before joking: "Like when I pass away — not to be macabre — but when I pass away the only photos that will prove that I exist are paparazzi photos, so thank you paparazzi."

© Instagram They share three children

"So when you pass away am I in charge of dressing you? Choosing your outfit?" Mark joked back, to which Kelly revealed: "No, the outfit is already picked out, and it's in the basement, and it's in plastic, and it says, 'In case I die.'"

MORE: Kelly Ripa booed by Live audience and Mark Consuelos threatens to 'walk off set'

© Getty Images The couple has been married since 1996

She further shared: "It's black, it's Dolce & Gabbana, it's classic," before returning to the topic of the vacation photos, or rather lack thereof.

MORE: Kelly Ripa makes admission about her 3 grown-up children's relationship following family vacation

© Getty They met on the set of All My Children

"So I got your phone this morning, and I scrolled scrolled scrolled, and I found the photo," Kelly went on. Once they finally revealed the singular photo of Kelly on vacation, her annoyance was justified, as it was a sunset photo of her caught walking on the beach, though only her shadowed silhouette was visible.

"You know when they show Big Foot?" she joked about the elusive, grainy photos of the mythical creature, before adding of her own photo: "That's like Little Foot."