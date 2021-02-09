Kelly Ripa's diet and fitness regime is impressive – from daily workouts to detox tea The Live with Kelly and Ryan star was helped by Dr. Daryl Gioffre, who spoke to HELLO! about her healthy lifestyle

Kelly Ripa has an incredible physique and maintains her trim figure by daily workouts and a healthy, balanced diet.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has a sweet tooth and has made sure to not miss out on the food she enjoys, instead choosing healthier alternatives to kick her sugar cravings.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside huge living room - with impressive book collection

The former All My Children star was helped by Dr. Daryl Gioffre, author of Get Off Your Sugar, who spoke to HELLO! about how he worked with Kelly to find tasty, nutritious snack options.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa shares fun shower video inside huge bathroom in NY

"If I had to define Kelly in one word, that would be balance. To meet the high demands of a very busy lifestyle, Kelly is always one step ahead by the way she takes care of her health and body," Daryl revealed.

MORE: Kelly Ripa makes emotional revelation about son Joaquin

MORE: Kelly Ripa's edgy blue leather skirt sends fans wild

"She walks the walk, and lives this lifestyle better than anyone I know. She works out daily, and every time she eats, they are high-alkaline foods that nourish and strengthen her body, strengthen her energy, and strengthen her immune system.

Kelly Ripa has an incredibly healthy diet and ditched the sugar

"This combination is a 1-2 punch to turn your body into a energy-filled, acid-kicking machine to handle everything that life can throw at you."

What's more, Kelly helps kick sugar cravings by drinking detox tea. "She is always prepared in case the stressors of a busy life can allow some cravings to creep in.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's diet confession may surprise you - but it's so relatable

"She drinks our Alkamind Acid-Kicking Daily Greens every morning, and will drink a detox tea with turmeric, ginger, lemon, and black pepper at night to crush any cravings, and keep the body in a peak, strengthened state.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is a fan of detox tea

"Being healthy is not about deprivation, it's about balance, and that's exactly how Kelly lives."

Other healthy alternatives that Kelly enjoys include a low-fat helping of pancakes for breakfast. "She is always looking for ways to make any choice in regard to her diet and lifestyle, a better choice," Daryl explained.

READ: Kelly Ripa shares show-stopping swimsuit photo from family holiday

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares rare photo of son Michael - and he's identical to dad Mark Consuelos

"A perfect example of that is when she asked me for a healthier version of the classic American breakfast staple."

As well as ditching the sugar, Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos also gave up alcohol four years ago, which has also made an incredible difference to their lives.

Kelly with husband Mark Consuelos and their three children

Talking to Parade about their lifestyle, Kelly said: "We laugh a lot. We live a healthy lifestyle. We did both quit drinking almost three years ago.

READ: Kelly Ripa's foyer in her New York townhouse will give you chills

"Not that we were sitting around drinking day and night, but I think that there is something about clean living – maybe that's what did it. Maybe that's the difference."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.