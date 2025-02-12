Kelly Ripa reveals her 'deal breaker' for Mark Consuelos after nearly 30 years together

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos remain one of the prime examples of making a Hollywood marriage work and keeping the spice alive.

As such, Kelly, 54, and Mark, 53, aren't afraid to share their dos and don'ts as a couple on live TV, as co-anchors of daytime talk show LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

The pair first met on the set of All My Children back in 1995, when Kelly was brought in to do a chemistry read beside a young Mark. Once the latter was cast on the show, they quickly hit it off both on screen and off, dating for about a year before they eloped in 1996.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kelly Ripa shocks viewers with surprise divorce confession during live show with husband Mark Consuelos

The couple now share three kids who are performers as well, 27-year-old Michael, 23-year-old Lola and 21-year-old Joaquin.

On a recent episode of LIVE, their dynamics as a longtime couple came through as they discussed a recent study that purported that for some people, a partner unwilling to share their location after a few dates is a "deal breaker."

Kelly was visibly confused with the logic, with Mark admitting that they don't share their locations. Kelly joked in response: "The last thing I want to know is where you are at all times. I don't need to know that!"

© ABC/LIVE with Kelly and Mark The talk show hosts have been together for nearly three decades now

"I know where you are, here, and that's enough for me," she added, to which the Riverdale actor quipped: "I'm upstairs. If you're looking for me, I'm upstairs in my den."

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos receive radical news about LIVE

They dove further into the study, and Mark confessed that he found the idea of sharing locations with someone you've only been dating for a little while "weird," and Kelly continued: "I just want to know why you would need to know that?"

© Getty Images "The last thing I want to know is where you are at all times. I don't need to know that!"

They then turned the question to their producer Michael Gelman sitting beside them, who revealed that he does, in fact, share his location with his entire family, and vice versa, their reasoning being to keep tabs on each other in case someone is late or unavailable.

MORE: Kelly Ripa left surprised by confession from former All My Children co-star

Mark added that the study concluded with 21% of partners saying it's a "deal breaker" if their partner doesn't want to share locations, and the mom-of-three offered: "To me, it's a deal breaker if you need to know where I am. I'm where I told you I am. And you don't need to know anything else other than that."

© Instagram Kelly and Mark also share three children, sons Michael and Joaquin and daughter Lola

This turned to the couple recalling a moment when Kelly got lost while hiking in Colorado, with Mark chiming in beside her that she decided to go despite his warning. "Don't do it," he remembered telling her.

MORE: Mark Consuelos announces move away from LIVE as Kelly Ripa reacts

"I said, 'I know where I am.' And of course, I got lost," Kelly added, at which point she recalls Mark asking her to share her location. "I became my own grandmother," she hilariously continued, saying she momentarily panicked as she struggled to figure out how to do so.

© Getty Images The couple have co-hosted LIVE since 2023

Eventually, she got the hang of it. "You walked me through it, but it was very frustrating for both of us," she concluded. "And we may or may not still be talking to this day, and that was five or six years ago."