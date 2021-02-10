Kelly Ripa makes live blooper as she hosts show without Ryan Seacrest

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kelly Ripa made a blunder that we can all identify with as she hosted Live with Kelly and Ryan without Ryan Seacrest Wednesday.

MORE: Kelly Ripa’s floral dress sends fans wild

The daytime TV star accidentally referred to this year as 2020 and not 2021 during a segment of the show. This is fair considering we can’t figure out how it’s already almost mid-February.

Kelly stunned in a sold-out Saint Laurent jumpsuit

“Hello everyone. It’s Wednesday, February 10th, 2020 and Ryan is under the weather today,” Kelly said as she took a seat. “In these new Covid times we always err on the side of caution, and who better to sit here than me.”

Fans quickly called out the mistake when the show posted that clip on its IG page, with one writing in the comments, “Btw it is 2021 not 2020.” Another wrote, “2021 honey,” with a laughing emoji.

Kelly referred to this year as 2020 on the show

Nevertheless, Kelly kept pushing through and stunned on the show, wearing a black satin Saint Laurent Jumpsuit, paired with a gold rhinestone-encrusted Alexander McQueen belt, and Gianvito Rossi leopard print pumps. The host, who has been recycling and revamping pieces from past looks this year, also rocked the jumpsuit last October on the show.

Per usual, Kelly stunned when she stepped out on stage, wearing a black satin Saint Laurent jumpsuit, paired with a gold rhinestone-encrusted Alexander McQueen belt, and Gianvito Rossi leopard-print pumps. The host, who has been recycling and revamping pieces from past looks this year, also rocked the jumpsuit last October on the show.

The luxe jumpsuit has already sold out, but we loved it so much that we tracked down the perfect dupe for less than $65. We also found her Gianvito Rossi stiletto pumps and a leopard pump that looks very similar for hundreds less.

Fraiche by J long-sleeved button jumpsuit, $63.00, Nordstrom

Gianvito Rossi leopard-print pumps, $498, Net-a-Porter

Nine West Tatiana Leopard Print Pointed Toe Pump, 64.97, Nordstrom Rack

While Kelly hosted the show solo, she couldn’t help but joke about a viral video in which a lawyer couldn’t get the cat filter off of his settings before a Zoom call - and appeared as a kitten during it. “It’s what we all need right now to soothe our souls, and I just love the panic-stricken look on the cat,” Kelly said with a laugh.

The show had a little fun with her too, and put a cat filter over her face as she talked about it. Then, shared the video to Instagram with the caption, “Kelly is not a cat”.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares look inside huge living room – with impressive book collection

Kelly definitely has a thing for Gianvito Rossi pumps. She has already worn a blue suede version of her leopard pump a few times this year. The latest time was Tuesday when the mom-of-three pointed out the shoes as she lounged on a red lip-shaped couch. She kicked up her heels in the stiletto pumps and explained her entire look.

"The dress is Cefinn and the shoes are Gianvito Rossi, no surprise," she continued, before revealing a couple of beauty blunders we can all identify with. "And don’t look, I need to shave, and I need to put on my Tan Luxe. I need a lot,” she quipped. “My nails are by Nails by Asami. I’ve already picked my cuticles, which I promised her I wouldn’t. I’m a chronic cuticle picker."

Like this story? Read more HELLO! US stories here

Beauty blunders aside, we totally get Kelly’s affinity for Gianvito Rossi heels, as well as pops of color and patterns on her pumps. We love it too - and it’s a trend to watch for spring style inspo.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.