Pink's husband Carey Hart talks injury that left her 'white as a ghost' — and their kids' reaction
Pink in a silver dress with her husband Carey Hart in a black suit© BDG/Shutterstock

The "Raise Your Glass" singer's husband was on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

2 minutes ago
Pink's husband Carey Hart's stint on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test may have come to an end already, but through it all, he always had his wife's support.

The former professional motorcycle racer was part of the third season of the intense competition show, which also featured  former The Bachelorette stars Ali Fedotowski and Trista Sutter, Denise Richards, Stephen Baldwin and Christy Carlson Romano, among others.

And as his time on the show came to an end over an injury, his first step was to gush over the support he received from the "So What" singer.

Detailing the fall and injury that led to his exit, Carey confessed to Us Weekly: "Truthfully, it was so dumb," and explained: "It's my own fault that that happened. We were running this brutal workout through the mud holes and into the splash pond and all these things. It was absolutely freezing outside. I got hurt because I wasn't paying attention."

He got injured in his "bad ankle," and further noted: "I actually have to have that ankle fused next year — I have no cartilage left in that ankle — and I tripped and I hit the ground and I put my hand out. So I initially felt my wrist more than anything and completed it."

That night, Carey decided to leave the show, and he further recalled how the first thing he did was FaceTime Pink. "I FaceTimed her that night. At the moment I got hurt, it was probably around midnight. So by the time I made it back to the hotel and got my phone out of the safe and all the things, it was probably 3 o'clock in the morning U.K. time."

Carey Hart and Pink attend Billboard's 2019 LIve Music Summit and Awards Ceremony at the Montage Hotel on November 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images
Pink and Carey in 2019

He went on: "She'd known the period of the time of the show and probably in the back of her mind, she knows anytime my phone's going to ring before that last day, I'm going to be [hurt]. So her initial [reaction] — she was wide-eyed, kind of white as a ghost, asking, 'Are you alright?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, it's just my old body.'"

In this image released on May 23, Jameson Moon Hart, P!nk, and Willow Sage Hart pose backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
The couple shares two kids

Pink and Carey have been married since 2006, and share two kids, Willow, 13, and Jameson, eight, who Carey said have watched the show, and it's been "really fun."

Carey Hart and Pink embrace in a throwback photograph, shared on Instagram© Instagram
They have been married since 2006

"Most of my career, anything that I did, lives on YouTube for them. My last serious freestyle competition was X Games when my daughter was a year old. So I started to step away from that high-risk level of my career 12 years ago," the doting dad noted, adding: "So it's pretty fun to be able to sit on the couch and watch something in real time, watch it on TV, because my kids get to see what my wife does for a living."

Pink standing with Carey Hart and their two children© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
The Hart family in 2022

"My son's kind of starry-eyed because he's at that younger age," he revealed, and further shared: "My daughter is tough as nails like me." 

"Literally every week before the show starts and then after she's like, 'You don't cry this week, do you?' And I'm like, 'Will, I don't cry,'" he continued, and joked: "The only thing she cared about is if I cried or not."

