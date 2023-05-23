Arnold Schwarzenegger and son Joseph Baena's relationship today as star makes rare revelation about private life

The FUBAR actor shares his four other children with ex-wife Maria Shriver

Arnold Schwarzenegger attended the premiere of his new action-comedy series FUBAR in Los Angeles on Monday, and it was definitely a family affair.

The 75-year-old was joined by his two daughters Katherine and Christina Schwarzenegger, plus Katherine's husband Chris Pratt, who he shares with ex-wife Maria Shriver. The pair, who were married from 1986-2011, also share sons Christopher and Patrick.

However, also in attendance was the actor's son Joseph Baena, born from his affair with Mildred Patricia Baena, an employee in their household, in 1997 while he was still married to Maria.

While Joseph, 25, didn't pose with his half-siblings, he looked delighted to be there, and Schwarzenegger told the press that he couldn't have been happier to have his son be part of the experience.

Speaking with ET, the Terminator star gushed about his son, saying: "Well, I'm glad that he's here today, watching FUBAR. We're supporting each other, and that's the important thing."

© Getty Images Joseph attended the FUBAR premiere in support of his dad

Joseph, similarly, was all praise for his famous dad, saying to the outlet later on: "He's an amazing father. He's a great person to look up to and he's the smartest man I know.

"It's been a great journey and he's always been so supportive of whatever I do. So, I'm just really grateful to have a dad like him."

Joseph, who was on Dancing with the Stars' 31st season where he placed 11th, has developed a close bond with his dad ever since his fatherhood became public knowledge.

© Getty Images The actor was joined on the carpet by his daughters and son-in-law

Schwarzenegger's relationship with his son was kept under wraps by Mildred, but it was apparently Maria who figured it out when she noticed the similarities between Joseph and her then-husband.

Maria confronted her husband during a therapy session, and the actor finally came clean about his affair. "The minute we sat down, the therapist turned to me and said, 'Maria wanted to come here today and to ask about a child – whether you fathered a child with your housekeeper Mildred,'" Schwarzenegger wrote in his book Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story.

He added: "I told the therapist: 'It's true.'"

© Getty Images The father and son rarely make appearances together

Joseph's identity was kept under wraps for over a decade but he recalled the moment the world found out he was the famed bodybuilder's illegitimate son in an interview with Men's Health last year.

He said: "I remember the day very vividly. I was in the eighth grade. Fifth or sixth period. And I get called out of class to leave. And my mom's there, and she's like, 'We gotta go—everyone is finding out about you and who your father is.'

"I'm 13. Your body's transforming: your mind is transforming. And now my life transformed before my eyes," he added.

© Instagram The former couple are parents-of-four

Talking of their relationship, Joseph said: "I'm very motivated and driven. I'm happy about my relationship with my dad. But I'm more happy that I am finding joy in what I'm doing and that I'm doing exactly what I've always dreamed about," following in his dad's footsteps as a bodybuilder and actor.

"A lot of guys struggle with trying to make their dad proud or trying to get out of their dad's shadow. But as long as you're doing what you want to do, then that all comes. Of course, maybe those guys don't have such nice dads."

