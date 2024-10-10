Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet the Kennedy dynasty's next dynamic generation — from Patrick Schwarzenegger and Jack Schlossberg to Joe Kennedy III and more
Subscribe
Meet the Kennedy dynasty's next dynamic generation — from Patrick Schwarzenegger and Jack Schlossberg to Joe Kennedy III and more
Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jack Schlossberg, Joe Kennedy III

Meet the Kennedy dynasty's next dynamic generation — from Patrick Schwarzenegger and Jack Schlossberg to Joe Kennedy III and more

Meet the new faces of the Kennedy dynasty

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Kennedys have a strong claim to the title of America's First Family, with a legacy stretching far beyond that of former president John F. Kennedy and his wife Jackie.

Following the hospitalization of Ethel Kennedy, wife of the former president's brother Robert, attention is falling on the family once again, reflecting on the many famous people within the family.

WATCH: Kamala Harris: From Trailblazing Upbringing To White House Aspirations

Yet there's no shortage of the dynasty's offspring making names for themselves. Members of the Kennedy clan continue to fill high profile positions in journalism, politics, media and more.

As they continue to make headlines, here's all you need to know about the new generation of Kennedys.

1/7

In this screenshot from the DNCC's livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan and daughter of President John F. Kennedy Caroline Kennedy and son Jack Schlossberg, grandson of President John F. Kennedy speak during the virtual convention on August 18, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic© Getty Images

Jack Schlossberg

He's been described as the "new face" of the Kennedys and the "new hope" for the Democrat Party, Jack Schlossberg is the son of Caroline Kennedy, the remaining daughter of John F. Kennedy. Since clips of the 31-year-old went viral on social media, joking about the election candidates, he's developed a number of fans. He became Vogue's political correspondent for the election, and gave his first in-person speech on the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago endorsing Kamala Harris.

2/7

Abby Champion and Patrick Schwarzenegger attend Prime Video's "The Terminal List" Red Carpet Premiere on June 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

Patrick Schwarzenegger

The Hollywood actor is a Kennedy via his mom, Maria Shriver, the daughter of Eunice Kennedy. Aged 31, he's made a name for himself as an actor and a model, with roles in Scream Queens, Gen V, and soon The White Lotus. Currently, he is engaged to fellow model Abby Champion, who he recently starred in a Tommy Hilfiger advert with.

3/7

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger attend Cleobella x Katherine Schwarzenegger event at The Coast Lounge at Palisades Villages on November 04, 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Cleobella x Katherine Schwarzenegger)© Michael Kovac

Katherine Schwarzenegger-Pratt

Like her younger brother, Katherine is related to the Kennedys through Maria Shriver. Other than being married to actor Chris Pratt, Katherine has made a name for herself as an author, publishing a number of self help books since 2010. One of her latest, The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable, came out in 2020, featuring testimonies from Elizabeth Smart and Tanya Brown, sister of Nicole Brown Simpson.

4/7

Rep. Joe Kennedy III shakes hands at State Rep. Dave Nangle's annual clambake on September 21, 2019 in Dracut, Massachusetts. Kennedy announced his campaign for Senator on Sunday morning.© Scott Eisen

Joe Kennedy III

Perhaps the most politically active Kennedy currently, Joe has served as the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland since 2022. From 2013 to 2021, he served as the U.S. representative for Massachusetts's 4th congressional district. As the son of Joseph P. Kennedy II, he is the fifth Kennedy family member to serve as a diplomat/foreign envoy. 

5/7

Kick Kennedy attends Maison de Mode's Sustainable Style Awards at The West Hollywood EDITION on June 26, 2021 in West Hollywood, California© Getty

Kick Kennedy

As one of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s daughters, Kick has enjoyed two very different careers: first as an actress, working on Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Newsroom, but also as an activist. She is a member of the Founders' Circle of Well Beings Charity, which attempts to "elevate and unite animal welfare and environmental protection by shining a spotlight on new models and helping to scale the most promising solutions for even the youngest generations."

6/7

Tatiana Schlossberg attends her book signing at the In goop Health Summit San Francisco 2019 at Craneway Pavilion on November 16, 2019 in Richmond, California.© Amber De Vos

Tatiana Schlossberg

The daughter of Caroline Kennedy, Tatiana covered the climate crisis for the New York Times until 2023; nowadays she works freelance. As well as her reporting, Tatiana released a book in 2019 titled Inconspicuous Consumption, about the environmental impact of the "Internet of Things."

7/7

Mariah Kennedy Cuomo attends the 2023 Time100 Next at Second on October 24, 2023 in New York City.© Taylor Hill

Mariah Kennedy-Cuomo

As the daughter of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Kerry Kennedy, Mariah is making waves as the CEO of Socrates Social, a strategic social media advisory firm for top global leaders.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best celebrity coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More