Meet the Kennedy dynasty's next dynamic generation — from Patrick Schwarzenegger and Jack Schlossberg to Joe Kennedy III and more

The Kennedys have a strong claim to the title of America's First Family, with a legacy stretching far beyond that of former president John F. Kennedy and his wife Jackie.

Following the hospitalization of Ethel Kennedy, wife of the former president's brother Robert, attention is falling on the family once again, reflecting on the many famous people within the family.

Yet there's no shortage of the dynasty's offspring making names for themselves. Members of the Kennedy clan continue to fill high profile positions in journalism, politics, media and more.

As they continue to make headlines, here's all you need to know about the new generation of Kennedys.

1/ 7 © Getty Images Jack Schlossberg He's been described as the "new face" of the Kennedys and the "new hope" for the Democrat Party, Jack Schlossberg is the son of Caroline Kennedy, the remaining daughter of John F. Kennedy. Since clips of the 31-year-old went viral on social media, joking about the election candidates, he's developed a number of fans. He became Vogue's political correspondent for the election, and gave his first in-person speech on the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago endorsing Kamala Harris.



2/ 7 © Getty Patrick Schwarzenegger The Hollywood actor is a Kennedy via his mom, Maria Shriver, the daughter of Eunice Kennedy. Aged 31, he's made a name for himself as an actor and a model, with roles in Scream Queens, Gen V, and soon The White Lotus. Currently, he is engaged to fellow model Abby Champion, who he recently starred in a Tommy Hilfiger advert with.



3/ 7 © Michael Kovac Katherine Schwarzenegger-Pratt Like her younger brother, Katherine is related to the Kennedys through Maria Shriver. Other than being married to actor Chris Pratt, Katherine has made a name for herself as an author, publishing a number of self help books since 2010. One of her latest, The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable, came out in 2020, featuring testimonies from Elizabeth Smart and Tanya Brown, sister of Nicole Brown Simpson.



4/ 7 © Scott Eisen Joe Kennedy III Perhaps the most politically active Kennedy currently, Joe has served as the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland since 2022. From 2013 to 2021, he served as the U.S. representative for Massachusetts's 4th congressional district. As the son of Joseph P. Kennedy II, he is the fifth Kennedy family member to serve as a diplomat/foreign envoy.

5/ 7 © Getty Kick Kennedy As one of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s daughters, Kick has enjoyed two very different careers: first as an actress, working on Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Newsroom, but also as an activist. She is a member of the Founders' Circle of Well Beings Charity, which attempts to "elevate and unite animal welfare and environmental protection by shining a spotlight on new models and helping to scale the most promising solutions for even the youngest generations."

6/ 7 © Amber De Vos Tatiana Schlossberg The daughter of Caroline Kennedy, Tatiana covered the climate crisis for the New York Times until 2023; nowadays she works freelance. As well as her reporting, Tatiana released a book in 2019 titled Inconspicuous Consumption, about the environmental impact of the "Internet of Things."