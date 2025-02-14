Harper Beckham is dad David's mini-me in must-see Valentine's Day tribute

Harper Beckham has the sweetest bond with her dad, David Beckham, and we have the proof.

On Friday, the former footballer had a special message for his only daughter on Valentine's Day, which he shared on his official Instagram account.

Harper and David have the sweetest bond

Taking to his Stories, the dad-of-four posted the sweetest snap of the 13-year-old cuddling into him. Alongside the image were the words: "Happy Valentine's Day pretty lady #harperseven," finishing his message with a red love heart emoji.

© Instagram David shared an adorable photo alongside his son Cruz

The father-daughter duo couldn't have looked closer in the adorable snap, Harper's likeness to her football star dad uncanny as they smushed their faces together.

David is certainly spreading the love throughout his famous family, giving each of his sons—Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz—a special Valentine's Day message along with a meaningful family photo.

© Instagram David's sweet tribute to Brooklyn

As for his adoring wife, Victoria Beckham, David couldn't help but gush about his glamorous wife with a post on his feed, sharing a photograph of them circa 1999, which he accompanied with the words: "Happy Valentine's, love you @victoriabeckham," surrounded by red love hearts.

© Instagram David shared an incredible throwback photo for his Valentine's Day tribute

Victoria was quick to share her love for her husband, posting a series of photos from their cover shoot with Vogue. She simply wrote: "I love you so much @DavidBeckham xx."

Hours before the big day, Victoria revealed she was busy picking out a dazzling outfit specially for Valentine's Day that her husband would like, trying on a curve-hugging corset-style top—the angle of the snap focusing on her curvaceous chest.

She paired the piece with her signature black flared low-rise trousers. Alongside the photo, Victoria wrote: "Mr Beckham's going to love this," alongside a red love heart emoji and tagging her beloved.

© @victoriabeckham The 'Cut-Out Cami' retails online for £490

The Beckhams' Valentine's Day Celebrations

As for how the couple are going to celebrate the most romantic day of the year, it is yet to be confirmed. However, they kicked off their morning with a steamy couples' workout inside their impeccable home gym in their Holland Park townhouse. See the video below.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham show off inside incredible Holland Park home gym during Valentine's Day workout

The pair donned matching black outfits—Victoria in a skimpy string crop top and leggings, whilst David wore a black T-shirt and shorts—and were filmed performing strenuous exercises.

VB looked phenomenal, her au naturel visage barely breaking a sweat as she performed tricep dips, while David nailed chest presses on the bench in front of his wife.