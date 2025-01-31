Nicola Peltz Beckham shares controversial photo that father-in-law David will no doubt support

Whilst Nicola Peltz and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, have opted for a life in the US, there is one thing from the UK Nicola is obsessed with.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the 30-year-old actress shared a photo of what appeared to be a cheese sandwich, with a jar of Marmite taking front and centre.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham And Nicola Peltz dance on the beach at sunset

Alongside the image, Nicola wrote: "Random fact, I love Marmite so much."

David Beckham previously confessed to ELLE Magazine back in 2012 that he was determined to get his children to like the quintessentially British spread whilst they were all living in LA.

© Instagram Nicola confessed she loves British spread Marmite

"I'm trying to get the kids on Marmite but… it's not working," he told the publication.

Despite living oceans away from Brooklyn's Holland Park family home, part of the Beckhams' sprawling property portfolio includes a lavish Miami penthouse, just a stone's throw away from the Peltz family's oceanfront home in Palm Beach, on what the locals call "Millionaire's Row".

Victoria Beckham inside her lavish Miami penthouse gym

Therefore, Brooklyn and Nicola are occasionally spotted reuniting with the Beckham clan for a trip on their ultra-luxe private yacht or a significant family milestone.

Most recently, Nicola and Brooklyn reunited with their UK family for the launch of the entrepreneur's hot sauce, Cloud 23, back in October.

The loved-up couple jetted back to the UK, where they posed in a series of fabulous promotional shots at Whole Foods in West London.

During the trip, Nicola revealed her penchant for another traditionally British snack: the chocolate digestive, and was seen picking up a large packet of them in a local Tesco while carrying her Hermès Birkin—how iconic!

© Instagram Nicola with her Birkin bag in Tesco!

Brooklyn couldn't help but share a snap of the fabulous moment, with Nicola looking as wonderfully chic as always.

She donned a chocolate brown faux-fur coat and a pair of leg-sculpting blue jeans that hugged her slender thighs and kicked out at the ankle.

Fans couldn't get enough of the photo. One follower wrote: "No way you took Nicola to Tesco, love it!" Another added: "I love the Birkin in Tesco!" while a third commented: "Imagine going to Tesco in my usual scruffy supermarket look—and bumping into you two! I’d literally die!"