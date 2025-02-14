Victoria Beckham sends gushing Valentine's Day tribute to husband David after flirtatious photo

Victoria and David Beckham have been couple goals since they started dating in 1997.

Now, nearly 30 years later, the pair remain the ultimate power couple. On Thursday, the fashion mogul shared a gushing tribute to her beloved on her official Instagram account.

The fashion mogul penned: "I love you so much @DavidBeckham xx," alongside a photo of their shoot in Vogue.

Meanwhile, devoted husband David also shared a touching tribute to his wife, writing: "Happy Valentine's love you @victoriabeckham," surrounded by red love hearts. The words were penned alongside a throwback photo of the loved-up pair circa 1999.

© Instagram David shared an incredible throwback photo

On Valentine's Day morning, the beauty brand owner revealed how she and her football star husband kicked off the most romantic day of the year.

Filming themselves in their über-stylish home gym, the husband-and-wife duo started the day working up a sweat, wearing matching black workout outfits whilst performing exercises to Mary J. Blige's hit Just Fine.

Victoria's sporty look comprised a tiny string crop top and thigh-hugging leggings. One thing that couldn't go unnoticed was the brunette bombshell's impeccably toned six-pack, which was on full display as she impressively carried out a set of tricep dips.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham show off inside incredible Holland Park home gym during Valentine's Day workout

As for her hair, VB slicked back her deep brown locks into a sleek ponytail, her au naturel face flawless as she worked up a sweat.

Meanwhile, David was stationed on the bench in front of his wife, performing chest presses.

Alongside the video, Victoria penned a romantic message for her husband, writing: "Happy Valentine's Day! I love you @davidbeckham xx."

The incredible gym is just as chic as the rest of the Beckhams' Holland Park home, with deep green interiors and smoky deep-wood furnishings. The facilities also look out onto the Beckhams' patio garden.

Ahead of the big day, on Thursday evening, VB had a rather flirtatious photo and message for her husband. Taking to Instagram Stories, VB shared a close-up photo of her waist-cinching black top, the angle of the photo highlighting her curvaceous chest.

© Instagram VB shared a flirtatious message with her husband

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Mr Beckham's going to love this," alongside a red love heart emoji and tagging her beloved.

Further highlighting her chest, the former Spice Girl added a long gold pendant, an accessory she revealed to be one of the new arrivals from her latest collection.

© Instagram The former Spice Girl's full ensemble was nothing short of chic

In true VB style, the mum-of-four's complete Valentine's ensemble was nothing short of chic, pairing the top from her eponymous fashion label with her usual leg-lengthening black flared trousers.

Victoria showed off the full look whilst standing in her devastatingly glamorous dressing room in her West London townhouse.

© Instagram The Beckhams' London townhouse is so chic

Last year, Victoria confessed that she believes the secret to a happy marriage is laughter in an interview with Elle Spain.

She said: "'My husband is an inspiration to me. Do we look like the couple seen in the Netflix documentary? Yes. We like to have fun, chat, dance, drink.

"And laugh at each other. That's what it takes to be happy. I believe a lot in laughter, family, and friendship. I realise that we have become a model. People like to see relationships that last."