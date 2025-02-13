Inside Victoria Beckham's 'super close' bond with daughter Harper - and strict rule revealed

For fashion mogul Victoria Beckham, family always comes first. The former Spice Girl is a doting mother to four children - Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper - whom she shares with her footballer husband, David.

Despite reaching new heights with her eponymous fashion label, Victoria, 50, prioritises spending quality time with her brood, frequently flitting between London and the US where her eldest son Brooklyn lives with his actress wife, Nicola Peltz.

While the mother-of-four seems to have found her groove in recent years, VB has previously spoken about the challenges of juggling a career with motherhood. Speaking to Vogue Australia last year, the former Spice Girl admitted: "Getting that balance is very difficult. I struggled with that a lot when the children were younger."

© Instagram David and Victoria welcomed Harper in July 2011

David and Victoria's relationship timeline © Anthony Harvey 1997 – The couple meet in the Manchester United players' lounge – and it is reportedly love at first sight. 1998 – David pops the question on 25 January with a three-carat, marquise-cut sparkler from Boodle and Dunthorpe. 1999 – The duo tie the knot in July, four months after the arrival of their first child, Brooklyn. 2002 – Second son Romeo is born in London on 1 September. 2003 – Allegations of an affair between David and his PA, Rebecca Loos, surface 2005 – Third son Cruz is born on 20 February. 2011 – First daughter, Harper Seven, is born on 10 July. 2017 – Eighteen years after they married, the couple renew their wedding vows in January.

She continued: "You're trying to be the best wife, the best mum, the best professional. We didn't have much of a social life when the children were younger, that is just that one thing too much."

The bond between Victoria and her daughter Harper is particularly tangible. As the only daughter in the Beckham clan, it's easy to see why VB and Harper have established an unbreakable bond. Of their relationship, Victoria told Vogue Australia "We're super, super close."

Keep scrolling to find out more about their close family tie…

© Instagram Their shared passion for fashion and beauty Victoria and Harper have forged a strong bond thanks to their shared passion for all things fashion and beauty. Harper has already shown signs of following in her mother's sartorial footsteps, with VB admitting that her daughter "loves to play with makeup." During an appearance on ITV's This Morning, the 'Wannabe' hitmaker shared: "Harper loves beauty. She loves it, I'm very close with all of the children but the great thing about Harper being a little girl, she loves to play with makeup and that's really great mother and daughter time." VB has been strict about her daughter wearing makeup in public. While she seems to have taken a more lax approach in recent months, back in 2019, she told Glamour: "She [Harper] loves beauty. She likes to play with makeup. It's a great thing you can do as a mother and daughter. But she definitely doesn't go out wearing makeup – that would be a little inappropriate!" And in 2023, Victoria told The Times that while Harper wasn't allowed to wear makeup out of the house, she'd nailed the art of contouring. "She's been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time," the mother-of-four revealed. "She's good at doing it very naturally. Going to Space NK is her favourite treat after school. If she does well in a test I'll take her to the one down the road — it's her favourite thing. She's obsessed."

© Instagram Victoria is a force to be reckoned with thanks to her fashion line which reached profitability last year, 17 years after its launch. Her clothes have been worn by a galaxy of global stars, and in 2019, she set up Victoria Beckham Beauty which has since garnered rave reviews. In recent years, Harper has impressed fans with her TikTok makeup tutorials and has reportedly even dipped her toes into the business world. Last year, The Sun reported that VB had incorporated a business called H7B Limited - a clear nod to her daughter whose full name is Harper Seven Beckham. Could another beauty line be on the cards? Only time will tell…

© Instagram Family values Victoria and David have had to raise their four children in the spotlight. Despite the constant glare of cameras, the power couple, who wed in 1999, have kept their children grounded with a number of important family values. Musing on their parenting style, Victoria previously told Allure that she wants her children to "Work hard. Be kind. Be nice." She added: "Making eye contact is important. Be polite, shake hands, those kinds of things… We’re both strict parents without wanting to stifle them too much." Beyond this, kindness is at the forefront of their family values - and something that Victoria has driven home with their youngest child, Harper. Speaking to France Inter, the 'A Mind of Its Own' singer said: "I was never the most popular girl. What I tell my daughter often is that it's important to not be the cleverest or the prettiest, but to be the kindest, to be the one who works hard and won't accept a no."