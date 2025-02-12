Harper Beckham beams alongside Romeo’s girlfriend Kim in adorable unseen photo

If there is one thing about the Beckhams, it's that their family bond is unbreakable.

On Monday, 13-year-old Harper Beckham was front and centre on her doting brother Romeo's Instagram account when she beamed alongside his new girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, in a never-before-seen photo.

The pair looked closer than ever in the sweet photo

Harper and Kim couldn't have looked closer as they cosied up for the candid shot. The tween scrunched her eyes closed while Kim pouted as she took the photo.

Romeo simply captioned the post with four white love heart emojis.

One thing that couldn't go unnoticed was Harper's dazzling Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra necklace in black.

Harper Beckham’s sweetest photos with her three brothers

Meanwhile, Kim showed off her model credentials, slicking back her raven locks into a sleek ponytail and accessorising with large hoops and diamond studs.

Kim flaunted her perfectly polished French-manicured nails as she performed a peace sign for the camera.

Kim and Romeo started dating back in November, with the pair confirming their relationship when they were pictured hand-in-hand during a low-key date night at Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone.

© Instagram Romeo and Kim started dating in November

Since then, it's safe to say the 23-year-old is well within the Beckham fold and was pictured supporting Romeo's dad, David when he was unveiled as the new face of BOSS ONE Bodywear at a star-studded event in London's Lightroom.

HELLO! joined the Beckhams at the exclusive launch, which was also attended by a host of A-list guests, such as James Corden, Jodie Turner-Smith, Gemma Chan, and Dave Gardner.

Also joining the Beckham clan was Cruz Beckham's new girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.

© Instagram Kim joined the Beckham clan when David was unveiled as the new face of BOSS ONE Bodywear

Romeo and Kim couldn't be more loved up and even posed like the former footballer's A-list parents back in January, sharing a photo of themselves in the Beckhams' Miami penthouse gym last year.

The fashion mogul and her football star beau are known for their coordinated pre- and post-workout selfies, and their middle son has certainly followed suit.

Romeo and Kim were the image of the 22-year-old's famous parents

Kim was the image of VB, wearing a chocolate brown skin-tight ensemble comprised of a fitted vest and leggings. Meanwhile, Romeo donned black sports shorts and a sports jersey.

VB's approach to girlfriends

With three sons, Victoria is no stranger to welcoming girlfriends into the family fold, and in a conversation with Anna Wintour, she revealed that she even lets them raid her designer wardrobe.

© Getty Images VB with her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz

She said: "I'm not too precious [about people borrowing my clothes] unless it's Hermès. When Harper eyes up those handbags, I tell her, 'Not just yet.'"

"Look, I love my clothes, and I look after my clothes, but I think that clothes are also there to be enjoyed," the 50-year-old told Anna. "If one of the young kids wants to borrow my clothes, whether it's Harper or one of the boys' girlfriends, that's flattery, right? Because they're significantly younger than me, so that's good."