Serena William's 13-month daughter Adira follows in sister Olympia's footsteps in adorable debut

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have officially introduced their youngest daughter, Adira, to the world of social media, and fans couldn’t be more excited!

On Sunday, the tennis icon and her tech-entrepreneur husband launched an Instagram account for their adorable 13-month-old daughter, marking her social media debut alongside her older sister, Olympia, who has been a fan favorite on the platform for years.

With a sweet message that read, "Oh hello there - I know it’s been over a year but I’m just getting to this," Adira’s first post, shared in collaboration with her parents’ accounts, gave followers a glimpse into the life of the youngest Ohanian-Williams family member.

The post features an adorable selection of images, capturing baby Adira in her most natural, heartwarming moments.

The first photo shows the little one sitting comfortably in a pink high chair, gazing at the camera with wide eyes while surrounded by a delicious spread of food.

© Instagram Adira makes her social media debut!

The following snapshots capture Adira’s charming personality, from lounging in a pink floral onesie with her hand in her hair to standing confidently near a couch with a red pacifier in her mouth.

In a description that perfectly reflects Adira’s playful nature, her Instagram bio reads "Gummy Bear," accompanied by a series of emojis that include a running person, a heart, and a man at a computer—a subtle nod to her parents, Serena and Alexis.

© Instagram Adira's instagram bio reads "Gummy Bear"

Adira’s account currently follows just four people: her parents, her aunt Venus Williams, and her big sister, Olympia.

Olympia, now 7, made her own Instagram debut not long after her birth in 2017. Her account has since become a fan favorite, showcasing adorable moments from her life as she grows up in the spotlight.

From heartwarming sibling moments to travel adventures, Olympia’s posts are always met with love and excitement from her followers.

© Instagram Adira is following in her big sister Olympia's footsteps

A particularly sweet post from August 2024 shows Olympia and Adira holding hands during a family trip to Paris. The sisters, dressed in matching pink outfits and strolling the streets of the City of Lights, melted hearts around the world.

In the latest post from Adira’s account, the final image shows her standing on a small white slide, wearing an adorable pink dress and looking every bit the playful toddler. Her mom Serena, a proud and loving mother, often shares touching updates about her daughters, offering fans a window into her life as a mom.

© Getty Images (L-R) Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Last month, Serena opened up about the birth of her second daughter, sharing intimate details of her decision to have a C-section. Reflecting on the experience, the tennis legend admitted she felt a bit of sadness knowing that she would never experience a natural birth again. "Looking back, I'll never have that moment again. For whatever weird reason, that kind of makes me a little sad, but that's probably a party of one," she told Glamour.

However, Serena approached the birth of Adira with her signature determination and focus. "This time I went in with a plan," she explained. "I like to say I put my best effort out there, and this was no different. I literally thought about it as a Grand Slam: 'How can I succeed?'"