Serena Williams daughter Olympia looks almost as tall as her in celebratory new family photo

Serena Williams' firstborn is growing up so fast, and is so close to being as tall as her!

The retired professional tennis star marked a special milestone over the weekend, her seventh wedding anniversary with her husband Alexis Ohanian.

She and the Reddit co-founder tied the knot in 2017, and have since then welcomed two daughters, Olympia, seven, and Adira, who just turned one.

To commemorate the anniversary, Serena took to Instagram and shared a round of sweet family photos, including one in which her eldest daughter looks so tall already.

In the first snap, the family is dressed up in costumes, and it is followed by another sweet pic of Alexis carrying their baby Adira, and lastly Serena shared another heartwarming family photo of the four.

She then wrote in her caption: "7 years has gone so fast… Happy anniversary @alexisohanian thank you for being the best dad to our girls @olympiaohanian and @adiraohanian," adding: "Thanks for also making [an] average November day a costume party and making it special."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first Alexis himself endearingly wrote: "Thank you for blessing me with the two best humans we ever met."

© Getty Serena and Alexis had Olympia tag along to Paris for the Olympics this summer

Others followed suit with: "Awww the girls are soooooo adorable!!!!" and: "Happy anniversary to you both! We love seeing you happy Queen!" as well as: "I can't believe it's been 7 years!!" plus another added: "Can your family be any cuter?"

© Instagram Their youngest Adira just turned a year old

Back in August of 2022 when Serena first announced that she was retiring from competitive tennis — after over two decades playing the sport professionally — appearing on the famed September cover of Vogue, she shared that one of the many drivers for her retirement was her wish, and Olympia's, for her to have another baby.

© Mike Coppola The couple tied the knot in 2017

"In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family," she said at the time in the first-person essay she wrote for the outlet.

© Getty Serena, Alexis and Olympia in July

Of Olympia's wish to be a big sister, she also said: "I'm the youngest of five sisters myself, and my sisters are my heroes, so this has felt like a moment I need to listen very carefully to."

At the time, Serena shared that Olympia pictured a little sister, as opposed to a little brother, in her future, and her mom joked: "She doesn't want anything to do with a boy!"