Serena Williams' poolside look is the epitome of bold

Serena Williams is no stranger to bold color blocking, and this time, she's turning heads in a striking hot pink number.

The tennis champion is here to usher in the spring season with a fuchsia Off-White gown. The garment featured a high neckline and a daring cutout on one side of the waist, while the skirt, which was cut elegantly on the ankle, was adorned with ruched detailing.

The slinky number was embossed with the fashion house's iconic logo emblem in white on the bodice. Serena teamed the striking ensemble with a pair of matching open-toe heels adorned with a square accent.

The 43-year-old left her luscious blonde locks down in a sleek straight style that draped to her waist while her makeup oozed soft glamor with a pink glittering eye, a pinch of rosy blush, and a glossy lip.

Serena posed for the photo outside next to her jaw-dropping pool. The star coordinated perfectly with her stunning garden as the walls of her house were adorned with flowers in hues of pink, purple, green and orange.

The athlete took to Instagram to share a carousel of snaps from the shoot. She captioned the post: "As much as I love blue - did you know pink is my favorite color?!."

The stylish pictures were taken ahead of Serena attending the Hot Pink Luncheon to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The mother-of-two matched her asymmetric gown with the iconic pink carpet.

Serena shared a slew of snaps from the evening, with one being a stunning selfie taken at the event. The star showed off her sapphire-encrusted ring that featured tiny diamonds embellished onto the band.

The tennis pro penned: "Yesterday, I attended the Hot Pink Luncheon to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation @bcrfcure. They’re making a difference, working to find a cure. In 30 years, survival rates with women diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer have gone from 72% to 92% because of their research."

Serena's support for the charity is unsurprising given her husband, Alexis Ohanian, suffered a cancer scare in November last year. The Reddit co-founder revealed that he underwent preventative surgery to remove "suspicious nodules" in his thyroid that were likely to "turn cancerous".

"After tracking some suspicious nodules on my thyroid for the last 4 years, I recently got half of it surgically removed," the 41-year old shared on Instagram.

"The nodules were getting bigger & the latest biopsy revealed they'd very likely turn cancerous."

Serena's husband revealed that he has a history of cancer in his family. He added: "My mom had breast cancer around this age (41) and then ultimately died from brain cancer a decade or so later. I hate cancer."