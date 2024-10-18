Emma Heming shares intimate photo with Bruce Willis amid his battle with dementia

Emma Heming Willis gave fans a heartwarming glimpse into her marriage with husband Bruce Willis as she shared a nostalgic throwback photo from the early days of their relationship.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 46-year-old model posted a sweet snapshot from a date night with the Die Hard actor, 69, capturing an intimate moment as the couple cuddled up in the backseat of a car.

The throwback image, taken on a digital camera, showed Emma gazing lovingly at Bruce, a big smile lighting up her face, while Bruce sported his signature smoldering look, staring seriously into the lens.

“Doing selfies before they had a name,” Emma captioned the touching post, reminding fans of a simpler time in their love story.

Tallulah, Bruce’s 30-year-old daughter with ex-wife Demi Moore, couldn’t help but show her love for the post, commenting, “I love I love.”

And she wasn’t the only one; the post racked up over 33,000 likes, with fans flooding the comments to praise the couple’s enduring bond.

“You’ve always been such a beautiful couple,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Thank you for sharing this beautiful photo. A guy with a big heart.”

One particularly emotional comment read, “I’m so sorry for what you and your family are going through—your approach is so inspiring, full of hope and acceptance. You’re an amazing mom.”

© Instagram Bruce Willis with his daughter Scout

Emma, who shares two daughters, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, with Bruce, later shared another throwback photo, this time showing the couple walking arm in arm, possibly heading to a movie premiere or special event.

Accompanying the image was Isaac Hayes' classic song The Look of Love, adding a romantic touch to the post.

© Instagram Bruce Willis with his daughter Evelyn

The couple’s love story, which began in 2009 when they tied the knot, has been marked by joyful moments, but also by the challenges of Bruce’s ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

In 2022, the family revealed that Bruce was stepping back from Hollywood after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects a person’s ability to communicate.

© Instagram Emma Heming Willis shares a throwback photo with husband Bruce Willis

Last year, Bruce’s family shared another update, announcing that his illness had progressed, leading to the more severe diagnosis of FTD. In a joint statement shared on Instagram, the family urged for more awareness and research into the disease.

"As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research," they wrote. "Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately."

They added, “We know in our hearts that—if he could today—he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.”

© Bruce Glikas Emma, Bruce, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah and Demi

Frontotemporal dementia is a cruel disease, affecting parts of the brain associated with behavior, personality, and language. For Bruce, the progression from aphasia to FTD has been a difficult journey, but his family’s love and support have been unwavering.

The Mayo Clinic defines aphasia as a condition that impacts communication, affecting speech, as well as the ability to write and understand both spoken and written language. Aphasia can arise from a stroke, head injury, or in some cases, it can signal the onset of a brain tumor or Alzheimer’s disease.