Bruce Willis' daughters with Emma Heming look so grown up in family video

Emma Heming Willis continues to juggle her role as a carer for Bruce Willis, and mom to their two daughters Mabel and Evelyn. She may be a vocal activist, raising money and awareness for people with frontotemporal dementia, she's making sure her daughters still have core childhood memories.

The mom-of-two shared a moment of quality time with Mabel and Evelyn, respectively 12 and 10 years old, as she took them to Paris. The trio made sure to capture an iconic moment next to the Eiffel Tower, with Emma trying to film them on a selfie stick. She shared the clip to Instagram, captioning the video: "Paris is always a good idea, especially with Mom’s new gadget—a selfie stick that works as a tripod—kinda."

WATCH: Emma Heming Willis' daughters with Bruce Willis look so grown up on family trip to Paris

Emma posed in front of the French monument, with her two pre-teen daughters looking almost as tall as her. The former model, who is five foot 10, was flanked by Mabel, who was half a head shorter than her, and Evelyn, who went up to her shoulders.

As Emma tried to use her selfie stick as a tripod, the camera fell to the ground in a humorous moment which the girls all laughed at.

Bruce was not spotted in the video, as he has retired from the public eye since 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia, before his family revealed he had frontotemporal dementia in 2023. As well as Mabel and Evelyn, the actor is father to three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore.

It certainly hasn't been easy for Mabel and Evelyn to go through their formative years with their father going through his own drastic change, something Emma has been vocal about. She spoke to Katie Couric for Town & Country about how she's stayed open with her daughters about her husband's condition.

"They've grown up with Bruce declining over the years. I'm not trying to shield them from it," she said. "What I learned from our therapist was that if children ask questions, they're ready to know the answer. If we could see that Bruce was struggling, I would address it with the kids so they could understand."

She confessed: "I'm trying to find that balance between the grief and the sadness that I feel, which can just crack open at any given moment, and finding joy."

"This disease is misdiagnosed, it's missed, it's misunderstood, so finally getting to a diagnosis was key so that I could learn what fronto­temporal dementia is and I could educate our children."