Kevin Bacon's sweet Valentine's tribute to Kyra Sedgwick will melt your heart

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick may just be Hollywood's cutest couple, after almost 38 years together and two kids later.

They once again proved to be as in love as ever in their latest Instagram tributes to each other for Valentine's Day.

Kevin took to social media to share a throwback photo of the two sitting on a bench in the early days of their relationship, with Kyra's legs thrown over his lap and the pair sporting matching denim outfits.

"Love you always, @kyrasedgwickofficial. Happy #ValentinesDay," he captioned the sweet post. His wife jumped to the comments to share her appreciation with a pair of heart emojis, before creating her own post about their decades-long relationship.

"My Valentine," she wrote, alongside a series of photos of the two, ranging from the '80s until more recently.

The actors first met on the set of Lemon Sky in 1987 where they starred opposite each other. During filming, Kevin developed a crush on his co-star and devised a plan to ask her out.

He would organize cast dinners and invite everyone in the hopes that Kyra would come along too, and when that didn't work, Kevin recommended a masseuse to her who happened to operate next to his gym.

After conveniently bumping into her on her way out, he asked her to dinner – and the rest is history!

"Happy 37th Anniversary to our first film together #LemonSky! Don’t know how life would’ve turned out without ya," Kyra wrote in a social media post on Monday, accompanying a photo of them on the film set.

The pair married in 1988 and went on to welcome two kids: Travis, 35, and Sosie, 32.

As one of the longest marriages in Tinsel Town, people often ask Kevin and Kyra what the secret to their 36-year marriage is; and the Closer actress has one reply.

"I joke that the secret to a successful marriage is to not take marriage advice from celebrities," Kyra told People.

"I guess if I had to think too much about [our marriage], that would probably not be a good thing. We just got lucky. I honestly believe that's the truth."

She added that self-love is a key factor in her happy marriage. "That thing people do, 'If only I had this if only I had that…', there has to be some piece of wholeness that is within yourself before you can let somebody love you the way that you need to be loved."

Even after all these years, their love has never wavered, and Kyra still gets butterflies when she sees her husband.

"When he walks into a room…my heart gets a little fluttery and I think, 'Oh! He's so cute. He's so hot,'" she told Redbook. "That's literally the first thing I think…He's still a mystery to me."

For Kevin, the secret ingredient to their marriage boils down to one thing: "Getting the temperature in the car correct so that we're both happy," he quipped to Today.com.