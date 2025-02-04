Kyra Sedgwick is glowing as she cozies up to Kevin Bacon in new photo from star-studded night out

Basketball season is in full swing, and Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon are taking advantage of it.

This week, the couple enjoyed a Knicks game against the Houston Rockets from courtside seats on Celebrity Row at Madison Square Garden.

After the game, which the Knicks won 124-118, the Knicks' official Instagram account shared a round of photos of all the celebrities in attendance, starting off with a sweet snap of the The Summer I Turned Pretty actress and the Footloose actor.

In it, Kyra appears wearing a ruffled chambray shirt and has aviator-style glasses on, while Kevin wore an all black look featuring a henley shirt layered under a quarter-zip hoodie.

Other celebrities and notable figures in attendance were rapper Flo Rida, former basketball player and Senator Bill Bradley, former basketball player Stephon Marbury, The Sopranos alum Steve Schirripa, comedian Chris Distefano, and The Daily Show comedian Jordan Klepper.

Kyra and Kevin are based between their apartment in New York City and their farm in Connecticut. They have been married since 1988 and share two children, Travis Bacon, 36, and Sosie Bacon, 32.

Last year, during an appearance on the Today Show's 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna, which has since rebranded to Jenna & Friends following Hoda Kotb's departure, Kyra opened up about parenting, and her family's dynamics, especially considering their fame.

Speaking about her parenting approach, especially during the transition when kids become adults, Kyra shared at the time: "I have no secrets except that you try to figure it out one day at a time and hope that they still want to hang out with you."

© Getty The family, including Travis' girlfriend Angelina Sambrotto at the LA premiere of A Complete Unknown

Hoda then asked her if she and Kevin were "a united front" when it came to their parenting, and she confirmed that they were "for sure."

She explained: "I don't think we planned it, I just think that we are similar in that way, like, 'This is important this is less important,'" adding: "I really don't think we ever thought something very differently about the way to parent the kids, but also to discipline them or not discipline them."

© Amy Sussman Kevin and Kyra have been married for almost 37 years

Hoda also noted how Kyra and Kevin "don't feel like a Hollywood couple," and the doting mom said: "I don't know, I just… I was raised in New York, he was raised in [Philadelphia], you know, we brought our kids up in New York," and emphasized: "It's what we do, it's not who we are… I think we've always just had the same priorities, which was like, keep your feet on the ground."

© Getty Images The family is based between New York, Connecticut, and Los Angeles

And touching on what their work lives are really like, she added: "It's not like it's been easy, longevity is hard, you have to keep on working on trying to get a job, so there's no fantasy of like 'Life is so easy and Hollywood is so easy and movies are so easy.'"