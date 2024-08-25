Kevin Bacon's son Travis celebrates personal update with girlfriend after 'let down' — Kyra Sedgwick reacts

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's son Travis Bacon has cause for celebration this weekend.

On August 25, the musician marked his and partner Angelina Sambrotto fourth anniversary together with a touching tribute.

The Black Anvil band member, 35, is the Footloose actor's first son with his wife; they have been married since 1988 and are also parents to daughter Sosie Bacon, 32, who is an actress like her mom and dad.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's complete family bond with their children

In honor of his anniversary, Travis took to Instagram and posted a round of loved-up photo booth snaps featuring Angie, the owner of a cosmetics line, an FX make-up artist and a burlesque performer.

"Here's to four years with you my darling," Travis wrote in his caption, and endearingly added: "I'd love for the opportunity for at least four more if you'll have me."

His followers were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the sweet pics, though first Angie wrote: "How about 40 more!?" and his mom Kyra added: "Happy anniversary love birds!!!!" Others followed suit with: "Happy Anniversary you cuties!!" and: "You both are beautiful. Cheers to you and @angiealaska," as well as: "Love this. Love y'all."

Angie also took to Instagram with her own tribute to Travis, sharing a black-and-white photo of them in their usual goth-esque gear. She wrote: "If this is what 4 years is like with you, please sign me up for many many more," adding: "Happy anniversary you perfect man, cat dad, partner, friend and biggest cutie patootie I know. I love you more than you know."

© Instagram Travis' girlfriend also shared a sweet tribute

The happy occasion comes some weeks after Travis opened up about going through a challenging time. In a since-deleted Instagram post, he shared: "Sifting through a multitude of emotions today and figured it would be a good time to post something." He then revealed that "on the down side," he was "supposed to be playing a festival in Europe today but life had other plans," which was just part of several recent let downs.

© Instagram The couple started dating in 2020

"This was just one music related let down endured in part by unforeseen circumstances coupled with the failures of yet another neglectful party I wish I hadn't entrusted my music with," he added, noting: "This is all while this tragic and oppressive world continues to burn around me."

© Getty Travis is a musician and has composed music for some of his parents' films

Still, he also made sure to highlight the "upside," further sharing: "Instead of melting faces in the CZ today I'm hunkered down in my studio working on the biggest project of my [career] to date," and that: "@slashtagcinema's most recent film is getting [accepted] to festivals daily and most of the people (and animals) I love are happy and healthy."

© Getty The Bacon-Sedgwick family

"So today I'm a little melancholy and grateful/hopeful because both can be true," Travis went on, and concluded: "There's no playbook, plan or [secret] to life or industry. No one owes us anything and all we can do is keep moving. Take care of yourselves and each other out there. The cavalry ain't coming."

He was subsequently cheered on by his mom, who wrote in the comments section: "Yesssss, I couldn't be more proud of you, Travis," alongside a string of red heart emojis.