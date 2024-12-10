Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon roast each other with cheeky marriage revelations in must-watch video

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon may have over 35 years of marriage under their belt, but there are still things they may occasionally keep from each other — until now.

This week the couple, known recently for their fun social media videos from home — singing, dancing, or just sharing glimpses into their home life — participated in the new "We listen and we don't judge" trend, where people make revelations pertinent to their relationship under the guise that they won't judge.

The pair did not hold back, and fans couldn't get enough of them.

WATCH: Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon participate in "We listen and we don't judge" trend

On Monday, Kevin took to Instagram to share their video, to which they added a musical element, singing the "We listen and we don't judge," part of the trend.

The Footloose actor kicked things off with the first confession, revealing: "Sometimes, if you're not home, I'll walk around, and just yell at you for leaving a lot of drawers and doors open," and noted: "Just so that I don't yell at you when you get home."

"I'm still surviving that last truth," Kyra then joked before it was her turn, for which she shared: "Sometimes, often, I leave little testers and little creams and little potions next to the sink, and you'll go, 'Where does this come from?' and then you'll use it and you'll go, 'Oh that's really a good thing,' and I'll go, 'Well I left it there for you,' because you need it."

Next up Kevin explained that "years ago," Kyra was in "a bad mood" and she "got a new dress and I didn't want to tell you that I didn't like the dress because I thought it would make your mood mad."

He added: "But then I had to double down on it because every time you wear it, I have to say I like it because otherwise…" before revealing that he calls the dress "the jolly green tote bag."

Kyra lastly revealed that she will sometimes "recycle" Kevin's white crew neck t-shirts, hence why he can't find them sometimes, arguing that she prefers collared shirts on him, and as the two capped off a video with a laugh, she joked: "So getting a divorce. It's over."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Could you two be any cuter??? I think not!!" as others followed suit with: "Love this relationship. Long-term marriage with laughter and music! Brilliant!!" and: "You guys are great!" as well as: "Hilarious!"

Kyra and Kevin met when they starred together in a PBS version of Lanford Wilson's play Lemon Sky, and they tied the knot on September 4, 1988.

They are based between their New York City apartment and Connecticut farm, and share kids Travis, 35, and Sosie, 32.