Kyra Sedgwick overwhelmed by husband Kevin Bacon's unexpected public tribute

Kyra Sedgwick has been keeping a low profile on social media, but couldn't resist sharing a sweet message to her husband Kevin Bacon at the start of the week after being blown away by his latest tribute to her.

The Hollywood star had taken to Instagram to share footage from inside his New York home, in his latest Monday Blues installment. While speaking, the Footloose star donned a crisp blue shirt and black-rimmed glasses and relaxed in his stunning living room which featured large windows, warm lighting and white walls.

WATCH: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's love story

Loading the player...

Using the popular series to honor his wife, Kevin addressed his fans in a wholesome clip, captioned: "Hey everyone, happy Monday. You know what’s really at chasing away those #MondayBlues? Mom Rock. That's right, moms know how to get down. Inspired by the best mom out there @kyrasedgwickofficial, here are a few songs moms can rock out to: 'You Turn Me On I'm A Radio' by @jonimitchell, 'The Guitar Man' by #Bread, and “Mandy” by @barrymanilowofficial. Rock on, moms. Listen along at the link in my stories."

Kevin Bacon paid tribute to his wife Kyra Sedgwick via Instagram, sweetly calling her "my girl"

Kyra responded to her husband's post in the sweetest way. She wrote: "This is the BEST MONDAY BLUES EVER!!!!," adding a string of pink love hearts.





The loved-up couple are typically private about their personal lives

Kevin and Kyra are a true power couple, having been married since 1988. The pair recently looked loved up in a rare selfie shared online, subsequently sending their doting fans into a frenzy from the sheer cuteness of the snap.

Fans also adored Kevin's sweet tribute to his fellow movie star wife. "I love how well you know your wife! And how you honor her by giving us her favorites. You are a good man, Kevin," one follower wrote, while another added: "I love that you call your longtime wife 'my girl.' That is so sweet." A third agreed, commenting: "Thank you for these posts! They make me smile," and a fourth penned: "Love you both!"

The Hollywood couple have been going strong since 1988

In a sweet photograph, Kevin and Kyra leaned into each other while smiling and looking toward the camera. The pair looked more in love than ever and fans were delighted to see how happy they were. Above the couple, the word “happy” was written.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.