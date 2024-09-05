Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's new loved-up video from home leaves fans saying same thing

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are one of the rare Hollywood couples who have gone the distance; a whopping 36 years, in fact!

The loved-up pair celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary on Wednesday via a cute Instagram post that showed them sweetly singing "Jackson" by Johnny Cash and June Carter.

The video began with Kyra applying makeup in the mirror and Kevin bursting through the door with a guitar in hand, starting off the duet with his wife and switching up the original lyrics to sing, "I like relaxing/my favorite thing to do/I like relaxing/when I relax with you."

Kyra swiftly joined in, singing along, "We like relaxing/hope you're relaxing too."

The pair sweetly leaned in for a kiss at the end of the video, wishing each other a happy anniversary.

"36 years with my love @kyrasedgwickofficial. Here's to forever of relaxin' with you," Kevin captioned the video.

© Instagram Kevin and Kyra sang along to "Jackson" by Johnny Cash and June Carter

Fans flocked to their comments to wish them a happy anniversary; one wrote, "The best couple ever. Here's to more glorious years together", while another simply commented, "couple goals".

The sentiment towards the couple was clearly one of happiness and good wishes; after all, it's not often that an A-list couple reaches this milestone!

Just two hours later, the couple again posted a sweet video featuring throwback pictures of the two, set to the tune of Paramore's 'Still Into You'. The post has garnered over 250,000 likes and showcases their decades-long love story as they slow dance, sing, and pose for the camera.

The couple are celebrating their 36th wedding anniversary

"Quite possibly my favorite Hollywood couple. I love y'all together", a well-wisher wrote.

Kevin and Kyra met in 1997 on the set of their film Lemon Sky; Kevin was instantly smitten with the actress, while Kyra was unsure of him to begin with.

The 59-year-old revealed on Conan that Kevin attempted to arrange a date with her by inviting the entire cast to dinner, and when Kyra didn't show up, he had to get creative.

© Vinnie Zuffante The pair met on the set of their 1988 film Lemon Sky

Kevin suggested she get a massage at the hotel where he was staying, and met her afterwards for dinner. After that, the pair quickly fell in love and got engaged in December 1987.

The Closer actress told Vulture in 2019 that she had always known Kevin was the one for her. "When I did fall in love with Kevin, it really just felt like there was some urgency to get married, and I don't know what it was. Suddenly, this thing came over me."

"He was just the one, you know? He was just the soul mate; he was just the one."

© Getty Images Sosie and Travis also work in the entertainment industry

As for whether Kyra and the Footloose actor have any marriage advice? "I joke that the secret to a successful marriage is to not take marriage advice from celebrities," Kyra told People in 2020.

"I guess if I had to think too much about [our marriage], that would probably not be a good thing. We just got lucky. I honestly believe that's truth."

The pair share two children: Sosie, 32, and Travis, 35. Sosie is a successful actress with roles in Mare of Easttown and Smile; Travis is a producer, composer and musician, fronting the band Contracult Collective.