Elon Musk secretly welcomes 13th child, claims influencer Ashley St Clair

Elon Musk has reportedly welcomed a thirteenth child into his growing brood after conservative influencer Ashley St Clair released a statement via X sharing that her five-month-old was his.

The 26-year-old took to Elon's own social media platform, formerly Twitter, to announce the news, claiming that she was breaking her silence due to the media's interference.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father," she wrote on Friday night.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Elon Musk Family Life

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."

She continued: "I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

Although Elon has yet to confirm the explosive news, he did take a moment to appreciate a fan's joke that having another child was merely one of his "side quests". The billionaire simply replied with a laughing emoji, neither confirming nor denying that the child was his.

© X Ashley is a conservative influencer and author

The pair have had their fair share of social media interactions over the years, with public tweets to each other filled with double-entendres and even a Happy Birthday message from Elon in July 2024.

Although she didn't make public appearances during her pregnancy and cropped her viral videos to above the waist as per the Daily Mail, Ashley did appear at Donald Trump's election night party at Mar-a-Lago to mingle with politicians and businessmen alike.

She shares another child with her ex, chiropractor Dr Johnny Alexander, although the pair have evidently been separated for a long time.

© X She revealed that she had welcomed her child with Elon five months prior

The mother of two is fiercely conservative and wrote a children's book that railed against gender identity.

Speaking to the New York Post in July 2021, she explained her right-wing stance on parenting.

"I am going to have a little boy in November, and it's scary to think he could come home and say, 'My friends all identify as something else and that's how I feel' and have my son crying because he's not put on hormone replacement therapy," she said.

© Getty Images Elon's son joined his dad at the White House on Tuesday

The news comes just days after Elon made headlines for bringing his son, X Æ A-12, to the Oval Office during a White House press conference with the President.

The toddler's antics divided the internet, with some suggesting he shouldn't have been present while others called it "cuteness overload".

The tech mogul shares his son, who goes by X, with musician Grimes; they also welcomed two other children, Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus, before their split.

© X Elon shares twelve other children with three women

Elon has also fathered nine other children with two other women. He shares twins Griffin and Vivian, 20, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, 19, with his first wife, Justine Wilson.

The former couple also welcomed Nevada in 2002, although he sadly passed away at 10 weeks old from complications arising from sudden infant death syndrome.

The 53-year-old then welcomed three more children with Shivon Zilis: twins Strider and Azure, three and an unnamed child born in 2023.