Elon Musk’s toddler son steals the show at Donald Trump’s pre-inauguration rally

Donald Trump’s pre-inauguration rally on Sunday evening was nothing short of a spectacle, but it wasn’t just the 70s disco group Village People or Trump himself who had everyone talking. It was billionaire Elon Musk’s adorable toddler, X Æ A-12, who unexpectedly stole the show during the grand affair at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

As thousands of Trump supporters filled the arena to capacity, cheering on performances by Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, and the iconic Village People, little X proved to be the scene-stealer no one anticipated.

While his father, Elon, took the stage to speak about his plans for the future under Trump’s second term, the toddler charmed onlookers with his playful antics, capturing the attention of attendees.

Elon, who has become a close ally of Trump and spent over $250 million to bolster his re-election campaign, appeared on stage as part of the evening’s roster of high-profile speakers, which also included Vice President-elect JD Vance, UFC CEO Dana White, and conservative commentators Charlie Kirk and Megyn Kelly.

But it was X, dressed in a bright red jersey, who melted hearts as he waved enthusiastically onstage and even fist pumped for the cameras. "Little X just followed me on the stage here!" Elon said.

© Getty Images Elon Musk and his son X appear on stage at President-Elect Donald Trump's victory rally

Trump himself seemed delighted by the young boy’s presence, pointing out X during his speech. The moment drew laughter and applause from the crowd, further highlighting the familial tone of the evening.

The rally, dubbed the "Make America Great Again Victory Rally," had all the hallmarks of Trump’s signature campaign events, with high-energy performances and a showstopping finale featuring the Village People’s YMCA.

© Getty Images Elon's son X steals the show

The group’s appearance marked an interesting turn of events after previously sending Trump a cease-and-desist letter in 2023 for using their music without permission.

However, bygones appeared to be bygones as they enthusiastically danced on stage with Trump, who bopped along to the beat, much to the delight of the audience.

© Getty Images President-Elect Donald Trump dances on stage while the Village People perform "YMCA" on stage

Adding to the star-studded lineup, Kid Rock delivered electrifying renditions of We The People and All Summer Long while braving a mix of rain and snow. Billy Ray Cyrus, known for his patriotic stance, performed his classic Achy Breaky Heart and reaffirmed his support for Trump, stating: "I stand here with former U.S. president Donald J. Trump as a proud American." Meanwhile, 82-year-old Lee Greenwood had the crowd on their feet with his rousing anthem God Bless the USA, a Trump rally staple.

Elon's speech, however, brought the evening a futuristic twist. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO spoke passionately about his plans to assist Trump in running a special commission aimed at streamlining the federal government. "We’re looking forward to making a lot of changes," Elon told the crowd, adding: "We will do great things and make America strong for centuries to come."

The evening’s other speakers included actor Jon Voight, a vocal Trump supporter who lauded the president-elect as "our hero" and "a man who never gave up on the American people." Jon, father of Angelina Jolie, declared the election victory "the greatest of all time," drawing cheers from the devoted crowd.