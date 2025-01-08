Joe Biden becomes a great-grandfather just days before leaving office – see the adorable photo

The Biden family have welcomed another member into their ranks with the birth of the President's first great-grandchild on Wednesday.

Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi, gave birth to her first child with her husband of two years, Peter Neal, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Hospital in Los Angeles, just days before the President is due to leave the White House for good.

The President and his wife, the First Lady Jill Biden, visited the new addition hours after his birth, sharing the happy news via Instagram.

"We are proud to introduce you to our great-grandson: William Brannon Neal, IV," wrote the First Lady, alongside a sweet picture of the pair smiling down at their newest family member.

This happy news comes less than two weeks before Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the next president.

Naomi, 31, married Peter Neal in a ceremony on the White House lawn in November 2022, marking the first time a sitting president's grandchild walked down the aisle at the historic location.

© Instagram The First Lady posted the sweet picture of her great-grandson on Wednesday

The couple first began dating in 2018 after being set up by a mutual friend; previously, Peter served as a White House intern during the Obama-Biden administration.

They even launched an online tool called My CARES Act Benefits during the pandemic, aimed at helping small businesses understand what relief funds they were eligible for.

Naomi announced her pregnancy on Election Day in November 2024 with a sweet Instagram post showcasing her growing bump.

© DREW ANGERER Naomi married Peter Neal in November 2022 at the White House

The President couldn't have been more excited to welcome William into the Biden brood, telling USA Today: "I'm about to be a great-grandfather, Jesus God."

Biden has five kids and seven grandkids, with Naomi being the eldest child of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle. Hunter's other four children are Finnegan, 24, Maisy, 23, Navy, 6, and Beau, Jr., 4.

Sadly, President Biden's son Beau passed away in 2015 after battling brain cancer, leaving behind a son and daughter.

© Getty Images The couple named their son William Brannon Neal IV

Biden also welcomed his daughter, Naomi, with his first wife, Neilia, in 1971; she passed away in the 1972 car crash that also claimed the life of her mother. He welcomed his daughter, Ashley, with Jill in 1981.

The family is extremely close, with Naomi revealing that the President often calls to check on his grandchildren.

"We've grown up together," she told Today. "He's made sure that every single tradition, every holiday, we're all together...I don't think there's been any decision, no matter how big or small, that we haven't decided as a family."

© Getty Images Joe Biden will pass the presidential baton to Donald Trump on January 21

After Biden's momentous decision to pull out of the 2024 presidential race and support his vice president, Kamala Harris, Naomi shared just how proud she was of his sacrifice.

"I'm nothing but proud today of my Pop, our President, Joe Biden, who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction," she posted on X.

"Not only has he been — and will continue to be — the most effective president of our lifetime, but he has likely already cemented himself as the most effective and impactful public servant in our nation's history."

President-Elect Donald Trump will be sworn in on January 21.