Elon Musk's ex Grimes voices concern over son's controversial White House appearance

Elon Musk's four-year-old son X Æ A-12 went viral on Tuesday for his antics in the White House, following his dad's press conference with President Donald Trump.

The tech billionaire brought the toddler, who goes by X, to the Oval Office to watch as Trump signed an executive order requiring federal agencies to cooperate with Elon's new Department of Government Efficiency.

X was seen running around the office in a brown camel coat and mimicking his father as he spoke to the press.

Social media users were divided over X's appearance, with some questioning why he was at such an important meeting while others gushed over his antics, calling it "cuteness overload".

One person who was not happy to see the viral clips of X was his mother, Claire Elise Boucher, better known by her stage name, Grimes.

The singer took to X (formerly known as Twitter and now owned by Elon) to express concern at seeing her son's privacy erased thanks to the actions of her former partner.

Elon's son joined his dad at the White House on Tuesday

"He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me," she wrote on the platform. "But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh."

The couple first met at the Met Gala in 2018, and quickly fell in love, going on to welcome X two years later.

They also welcomed a daughter via surrogate in September 2021, sticking with the computing theme and naming her Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, or Y for short.

Elon and Grimes met at the Met Gala in 2018

Their third child, Techno Mechanicus Musk, or Tau, was born in June 2022 and has been kept out of the public eye.

The 36-year-old shared insight into her ongoing custody battle with the Tesla CEO in January, explaining how uncomfortable she was with Elon taking her children out in public.

"I have made it clear I do not approve of that in every conceivable way I know how," she wrote on X. "I am desperate to solve it. "It is a personal tragedy to me. But currently I do not know how to do that."

Grimes has been locked in a custody battle with the billionaire over their three kids

Amid their ongoing custody battle, Grimes has accused Elon of keeping her kids from her thanks to his immense wealth and resources.

"[I was] fighting and detaching from the love of my life as he comes unrecognizable to me, with a fraction of his resources (or iq/strategy experience)," she said via X.

"All the while I didn't see one of my babies for 5 months. And this is only what can be said publicly, since most of my experience these last years should remain behind closed doors." She added that new music had been delayed by the immense stress she was under amid the fight for her children.

Elon also shares three children with Shivon Zilis

"The threat of losing ur kids while going bankrupt fighting for them is not very conducive to creative thoughts," she said. "I just slept and cried every minute I wasn't explicitly fighting for my kids during that year."

Elon is a father to nine other children. He welcomed six kids with his first wife, Justine Wilson: twins Griffin and Vivian, 20, triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, 19, and their late son Nevada, who passed away at just 10 weeks old from sudden infant death syndrome in 2002. He split from Justine in 2008.

Following his romance with Grimes, he welcomed three children with his partner, Shivon Zilis: twins Strider and Azure, three, and an unnamed child born in 2023.