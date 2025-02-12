Elon Musk is upstaged by his son in sweet moment during White House visit

Elon Musk was upstaged by his youngest son on Tuesday while stopping by the White House to join President Donald Trump in pushing for funding cuts to federal agencies.

The new head of the Department of Government Efficiency brought his son, X Æ A-12, to the Oval Office to watch the president sign an executive order requiring that all federal agencies cooperate with Elon's department.

The tech billionaire donned a simple outfit despite the setting, opting for black jeans, a black coat and a dark shirt, complete with a black cap and black dress shoes.

WATCH: Elon Musk Family Life

His son, who goes by X, wore a camel coat with black pants, a blue collared shirt and a blue sweater to stave off the cold.

X was blissfully unaware of the room he had been brought into and proceeded to run around the office with childlike mischief. He even mimicked his father at one point as he was answering questions from the media.

Trump paid X a compliment after seeing his antics, calling him a "high IQ individual".

© Getty Images Elon's son joined his dad at the White House on Tuesday

Elon defended the president's latest executive order to the press, stating that: "The people voted for major government reform and that's what the people are going to get."

Fans of the Tesla Motors CEO took to Twitter (which Elon bought and renamed X) to express their delight at the growing young boy.

"Elon Musk's kid stole the show in the Oval Office today," said one user, while another called the display "cuteness overload".

© Getty Images X ran around the Oval Office while Elon answered questions from the press

This wasn't the first time that the world had seen little X's antics: he also charmed crowds at Trump's pre-inauguration rally, where Elon spoke about his plans for the four years ahead.

Elon welcomed X with his former girlfriend, Claire Elise Boucher, who goes by the stage name Grimes. He was born in May 2020, two years after the pair first crossed paths at the Met Gala.

Despite their breakup in September 2021, the couple welcomed a daughter via surrogate in December of that year. In line with her older brother's computing-themed name, their daughter was named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, and given the nickname Y.

© Getty Images The 4-year-old mimicked his father

They also share a third child together, Techno Mechanicus Musk, who goes by Tau; he was born in June 2022, and his parents have opted to keep him out of the public eye.

Elon is also a father to nine other children. He welcomed six kids with his first wife, Justine Wilson, whom he married in 2000 and split from in 2008.

They sadly lost their firstborn, Nevada, at just 10 weeks old; he passed away from complications related to sudden infant death syndrome in 2002.

© Getty Elon and Grimes welcomed X in May 2020

Elon and Justine then welcomed twins Griffin and Vivian in 2004, the latter of whom has been outspoken about her views against her father.

The former couple also welcomed triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian in 2006.

Finally, he shares three children with Shivon Zilis: twins Strider and Azure, born in November 2021, and an unnamed child, born in 2023.