Inside Gardeners' World star Adam Frost's home life away from the cameras

The 53-year-old lives in Lincolnshire with his wife and four children

Adam Frost has quickly become a firm favourite on Gardeners' World since making his debut on the programme back in 2016.

The horticulture expert regularly hosts the popular show alongside Monty Don, sharing his top gardening tips with viewers each week. While the 53-year-old is a regular fixture on our screens, how much do you know about his life away from the cameras? Read on to find out more...

WATCH: Adam Frost gives a tour of his garden

Is Adam Frost married?

Yes, Adam is married to a woman named Sulina, who shares his passion for gardening.

While not much is known about the TV star's other half, she often shares snaps taken from their family garden at their home in Lincolnshire, showcasing their gorgeous collection of flowers.

© Adam Frost/Instagram Adam Frost's wife Sulina

Adam recently shared a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram with a stunning black and white picture taken against a beach backdrop. He penned in the caption: "It's good to spend quality time with someone you love xx."

The couple, who first met in the 1990s, share four children: Abi-Jade, Jacob, Amber-Lily, and Oakley.

In 2022, Adam opened up about his family's recent health issues, revealing that his wife had developed sepsis whilst ill in hospital before his daughter, Amber-Lily, became unwell with an eating disorder at the age of 15.

© Adam Frost/Instagram Adam shared a tribute to his wife on Instagram

"She ended up with an eating disorder, like a lot of 15-year-olds, she had friends going through it at school," he told The Times.

"When your wife gets poorly and your family get poorly, it's a stark reminder that there are other things in life."

Where does Adam Frost live?

Adam lives in a gorgeous 18th-century farmhouse in Lincolnshire, which boasts five bedrooms and nearly three acres of land.

Adam and his family moved into the property in 2016 with big plans to return the farmhouse to its former glory, starting with clearing out the original orchard and restoring the yew hedge and robinia grove.

© Photo: BBC Adam lives in Lincolnshire

Adam has clearly worked hard on his sprawling garden, which features a wildflower meadow, a beehive, a greenhouse, and a vegetable garden.

For Adam, it's important that his children love their home. "I wanted them to have a better childhood than my own," he told House Beautiful in 2018. "We're a tight-knit bunch and I can't think of any better place to live than here. The girls have their own horses and the boys have space to play football. Weekends are spent watching from the sidelines at matches and taking the girls to pony club events."

Adam Frost's life away from the cameras

When he's not busy sharing gardening advice with viewers on Gardeners' World, Adam can be found at his Lincolnshire home, where he set up a gardening school in March 2017 to run courses with his wife.

© Adam Frost/Instagram Adam Frost at a Calvin Harris concert with his wife Sulina

Adam also likes to watch live music concerts with Sulina and most recently attended Calvin Harris's show in Ibiza for the second summer in a row.

The presenter will soon be heading out on the road for his UK tour of An Evening with Adam Frost, which sees the star share tips and amusing stories from his lifelong passion for gardening.