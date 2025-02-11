Linda Robson shares heartbreaking update on 'best friend' Pauline Quirke following dementia diagnosis

Birds of a Feather star Linda Robson has shared heartbreaking news about co-star Pauline Quirke, following the announcement last month that she had been diagnosed with dementia back in 2021.

In an interview with The Sun at the TV Choice Awards on Monday night, Linda explained more about Pauline's situation.

The Loose Women panelist said: "It's very sad. We've been best friends since we were ten. I've known [about the diagnosis] for three years and we've managed to keep it quiet."

Linda continued: "She doesn't know who anybody is. She doesn't know who I am or who her kids are. Dementia is terrible – I'd rather get cancer, because at least then you've got a chance. One in two people now get dementia, it's a lot of people."

She also opened up about how Pauline's diagnosis had profoundly affected her. "It does [hit you hard]," she added, "I think about her all the time. She's not the Pauline that I knew growing up. She's got a good support around her; that's the main thing."

After admitting that she only gets the chance to see Pauline on FaceTime, she said: "Hopefully I'm going to go and see her soon. When she sees me, she smiles. But after a couple of minutes it's gone."

© Shutterstock Linda was being comforted on Loose Women when she spoke about Pauline

Though she has insisted that she would never do another episode of Birds of a Feather because it "wouldn't be the same without Pauline", she revealed that she would like to do a "tribute to celebrate her".

Linda also offered her advice to people going through something similar with their own friends and family: "Just stay strong. Pauline's got a really good family around her - her two kids and her husband and her granddaughters."

Pauline Quirke's diagnosis

Pauline's step away from acting was first announced last month in a statement by Steve Sheen, her husband of 28 years.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline's decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of dementia in 2021," he began.

"Pauline has been an inspiration through her work in the film and TV industry, her charity endeavours and as the founder of the very successful Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA).

"Her talent, dedication and vision have touched countless lives, and will continue to do so through the legacy of her work and through PQA where her vision and guidance has facilitated many young people's progression and interest in the arts, and enhanced their self-confidence."

Steve continued: "We kindly request privacy and understanding for Pauline and our family during this difficult period. For the time being, we will not be engaging in interviews or making further statements, since Pauline just wants to spend time with her family, children and grandchildren."

Pauline has refrained from announcing her diagnosis in recent years, having made her last public appearance in 2023, when she was awarded an MBE for services to young people, entertainment and charity by Prince William.