Gardeners' World's Monty Don responds to fan alarm over post-storm photos The TV star showed off his floods

Monty Don has been forced to address fans after they were alarmed by photos of his garden following Storm Barra, which left thousands of homes up and down the country without power.

MORE: Gardeners' World star Monty Don reveals uninvited visitor at sprawling country home

The Gardeners' World star took to Instagram to post a picture of a field that looked like a giant pond, filled with brown water that obscured the grass and the bottom of the gate. He wrote: "The residue of storm Barra," and the post clearly worried a lot of his fans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside the most incredible celebrity gardens

Hours later, Monty posted a throwback photo from February showing the garden paths leading up to his house covered with water, and reassured his followers in the caption that the flooding is a regular occurrence and "does little harm".

"In response to those expressing alarm at flooding in the garden - it is not a big issue. It happens two or three times every year and does little harm. This picture was taken in Feb but I could have chosen a hundred others. It goes as quickly as it comes," the caption read.

READ: Gardeners' World's Monty Don's near-death experience – the full story

RELATED: The Queen's secret Christmas tree that's nothing like her public ones

Monty sparked concern after sharing this photo

Many of his fans were relieved by his post, with one writing: "It looks rather impressive. Glad it drains quickly," and another adding: "Holy cow. That's a lot of water. Relieved it doesn't do damage." Others, however, continued to express their concerns over his plants and the proximity of the water to his house.

"It doesn't leave rancid soil?" asked one, and another commented: "What about your house? Looks close!"

The professional horticulturist lives in Longmeadow, Herefordshire after purchasing the property in October 1991. He spent years completely renovating the gardens, which originally consisted of a two-acre abandoned field with one hazel tree.

He reassured fans that floods are common by sharing this throwback from February

Although it is now overflowing with lush greenery and colourful plants, Monty's garden was previously criticised for being overgrown.

One Twitter user said back in July: "@TheMontyDon Gotta be painfully honest. Lots of your garden looking like a wilderness of scruffiness!

"Come on Monty, lop some of them tall, herbaceous, grass jungle junk out and get some spiral box, big bird tables, quirky paths, colour and food growth."

Monty graciously replied, "Thank you for your advice. I shall give it due consideration."

Said follower responded to affirm that his comment was meant in good nature. "I hope you took that critique well," they wrote. "It was meant in good faith."

SEE: 33 show-stopping celebrity dining rooms we want for Christmas: From Amanda Holden to Drew Barrymore

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.